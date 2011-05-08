“The best value for your money”

- CNET
From current episodes and original series, to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.
Free trial offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers only.
BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.  
Details
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
Trending on Hulu
Family GuyFamily Guy
TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1999)
The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders.
Bob's BurgersBob's Burgers
TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope.
The First LadyThe First Lady
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
A revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies. Starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, this series delves deep into the Ladies' personal and political lives. Exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life, and world-changing political contributions, the impact of the White House's women is no longer hidden from view.
CandyCandy
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Candy Montgomery is a 1980s housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. Until someone tells her to shush. With deadly results.
American IdolAmerican Idol
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2018)
American Idol returns on ABC! The groundbreaking series launched the careers of superstars Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert and Chris Daughtry among many others. Idol alumni are responsible for 13 Grammys, over 61 million album sales, 47 Platinum records, 95 Gold records, 444 Billboard No. 1 hits, 257 million digital downloads, two Golden Globes and an Academy Award. Now, the search is on for the next American Idol.
BarryBarry
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Bill Hader stars as a depressed, low-rent hit man from the Midwest who falls in love with acting while on a job in LA in this series.
Last Week Tonight With John OliverLast Week Tonight With John Oliver
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
John Oliver hosts this 30-minute comedy series that takes a satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events.
The KardashiansThe Kardashians
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2022)
The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.
The SimpsonsThe Simpsons
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1989)
This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not a typical family man. A nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him. The family includes loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. Other Springfield residents include the family's religious neighbor, Ned Flanders, family physician Dr. Hibbert, Moe the bartender and police chief Clancy Wiggum.
Saturday Night LiveSaturday Night Live
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (1975)
NBC in association with Broadway Video Enterprises bring you the landmark sketch comedy series.
DuncanvilleDuncanville
TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
“Duncanville” is centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world.
The BabyThe Baby
TVMA • Comedy, Horror • TV Series (2022)
A young woman's unencumbered single life is imploded by the arrival of a mysterious baby in this darkly funny horror-comedy.
America's Funniest Home VideosAmerica's Funniest Home Videos
TVPG • Comedy, Family • TV Series (1981)
From practical jokes to home improvement plans gone awry, to animal mishaps and just flat out strange behavior, this hilarious show on ABC pulls out all the stops to present everyday people caught on tape in their most embarrassing moments!
General HospitalGeneral Hospital
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (1963)
The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city's business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.
Grey's AnatomyGrey's Anatomy
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2005)
The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital deal with life-or-death consequences on a daily basis – it's in one another that they find comfort, friendship and, at times, more than friendship. Together they're discovering that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. Real life only comes in shades of grey.
This Is UsThis Is Us
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2016)
From the writer and director of Crazy, Stupid, Love comes a smart, modern new dramedy that will challenge your everyday presumptions about the people you think you know.
Law & Order: Special Victims UnitLaw & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Thriller, Legal • TV Series (1999)
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. He enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. To make the grade, he’ll have to put in some serious study time with the mightiest hero of all.
9-1-19-1-1
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.
The RookieThe Rookie
TV14 • Legal, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.
The Great NorthThe Great North
TVPG • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Following the adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad Beef tries to keep his kids close.
S.W.A.T.
TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2017)
S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and bridge the divide between his two worlds.
Station 19Station 19
TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2018)
In Seattle, all firefighters are also trained EMTs and the crew at Station 19 is second to none. Working in 24-hour shifts, these professionals spend so much time together that they build relationships, unlike any others.
ABC World News Tonight With David MuirABC World News Tonight With David Muir
TVPG • News • TV Series (1953)
World News brings the latest information and analysis of major events from around the country and the world.
The Real Housewives of AtlantaThe Real Housewives of Atlanta
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2008)
Homemakers, businesswomen, and philanthropists. Meet the women who make Atlanta, GA home.
The Man Who Fell to EarthThe Man Who Fell to Earth
TVMA • Science Fiction • TV Series (2022)
An alien (Chiwetel Ejiofor) crashes deep into the oilfields of New Mexico with a mission: he must find the brilliant scientist Justin Falls (Naomie Harris), the one woman on earth who can help save his species. Even as he struggles to adapt to our world and to become more "human," her faith in humanity couldn't be lower. An unlikely duo, together they discover that in order to save his world, they must first save ours. An inspired continuation of the novel by Walter Tevis and the iconic 1976 film starring David Bowie.
9-1-1: Lone Star9-1-1: Lone Star
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2022)
A New York firefighter, along with his son, relocates to Austin, where he must try to balance the duties of saving those who are at their most vulnerable and solving the problems in his own life.
Modern FamilyModern Family
TV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Today's American families come in all shapes and sizes. The cookie cutter mold of man + wife + 2.5 kids is a thing of the past, as it becomes quickly apparent in the bird's eye view of ABC's half-hour comedy, which takes an honest and often hilarious look at the composition and complexity of modern family life.
The Good DoctorThe Good Doctor
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2017)
Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.
A Million Little ThingsA Million Little Things
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
They say friendship isn’t one big thing, it’s a million little things; and that’s true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves.
Mayans M.C.Mayans M.C.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
“Mayans M.C.” follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder. Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ’s need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father Felipe struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.
GaslitGaslit
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2022)
A modern take on the 1970s political Watergate scandal, including untold stories and forgotten characters of the time.
AtlantaAtlanta
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Young rapper Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles and his manager cousin, Earn Marks, try to build their music careers in Atlanta with the support of their best friends, Darius and Van.
ABC 20/20ABC 20/20
TVPG • News Magazine • TV Series (1999)
20/20 brings you hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and compelling human interest and feature stories.
Big SkyBig Sky
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Storyteller David E. Kelly ("Big Little Lies") presents a series about private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, who join forces with Cody's estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. When they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, the series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Ryan Phillippe.
Good Morning AmericaGood Morning America
Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1975)
The Emmy-winning morning news program featuring anchors George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, Amy Robach and Ginger Zee.
The Time Traveler's Wife
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2022)
An intricate and magical love story that follows Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem...time travel.
American Dad!American Dad!
TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
This screwball family full of radically different personalities is just trying to figure out how to love and trust one another in a bi-partisan world.
Naruto Shippuden
TV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Now that boy, Naruto, has grown up to become a hyperactive ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than schoolwork...but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!
Rick and MortyRick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
Keeping Up With the KardashiansKeeping Up With the Kardashians
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2007)
Keeping Up with the Kardashians takes viewers inside the hectic lives of Hollywood's modern-day Brady Bunch. Can two famous clans come together as one united front? Or will their individual lust for the limelight end up fracturing the family?
The ResidentThe Resident
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2018)
A tough, brilliant senior resident guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.
We Own This CityWe Own This City
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
This six-episode limited series chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force.
Under the Banner of HeavenUnder the Banner of Heaven
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Starring Andrew Garfield, FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, the limited series inspired by the bestseller by Jon Krakauer, follows the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley. As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates events that transpired, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith.
The ViewThe View
TV14 • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1997)
‘The View’ is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week co-hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.
King of the HillKing of the Hill
TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his family and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank is assistant manager of Strickland Propane. He's a blue-collar Everyman who sees himself as the voice of common sense and reason in a world of incompetent sales clerks, meddling bureaucrats and do-good liberals.
FuturamaFuturama
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999, Philip J. Fry is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future. From the creator of "The Simpsons," "Futurama" is a sci-fi animated comedy.
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
TVMA • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2017)
The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!
It's Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaIt's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia features Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank, five ne’er-do-wells who own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Their constant scheming usually lands them in a world of hurt, yet they never seem to learn from their mistakes. As they say, some things never change. So prepare for more depraved schemes, half-baked arguments, and absurdly underhanded plots to subvert one another.
Conversations with FriendsConversations with Friends
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Conversations with Friends follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.
Chicago P.D.Chicago P.D.
TV14 • Legal, Drama • TV Series (2013)
District 21 of the Chicago Police Department is made up of two distinctly different groups: The uniformed cops who patrol the beat and deal with street crimes, and the intelligence unit, the team that combats the city's major offenses, such as organized crime, drug trafficking and high-profile murders.
New AmsterdamNew Amsterdam
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2018)
Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.
How I Met Your MotherHow I Met Your Mother
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
A half-hour comedy series about Ted and how he fell in love. It all started when Ted’s best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he’s going to propose to his long-time girlfriend, Lily, a kindergarten teacher. At that moment, Ted realizes that he had better get a move on if he hopes to find true love, too.
Chicago FireChicago Fire
TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2012)
From renowned, Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf ("Law & Order" brand) and creators Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, the writing team behind "3:10 to Yuma," comes the high-octane drama "Chicago Fire," -- an edge-of-your-seat view into the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America’s noblest professions. For the firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51, no occupation is more stressful or dangerous, yet so rewarding and exhilarating. These courageous men and women are among the elite who forge headfirst into danger when everyone else is running the other way and whose actions make the difference between life and death.
Shark TankShark Tank
TVPG • Business & Finance, Reality • TV Series (2009)
From Executive Producer Mark Burnett comes an inventive new reality series you can sink your teeth into. Budding entrepreneurs with big ideas can still make their dreams come true and ABC is about to give them the chance to make it happen. Each week a group of self-made millionaires from all corners of the business world take their own hard earned money and offer everyday people their one true shot at making their dreams a reality. Some will sink, some will swim and some will be eaten alive.
Brooklyn Nine-NineBrooklyn Nine-Nine
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
An ensemble comedy about a talented-but-carefree detective, a by-the-book police captain and their precinct colleagues. While based in the workplace, the series is not really about the job – it’s about the men and women behind the badge.
I Love That For YouI Love That For You
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Inspired by true events, this hilarious new comedy follows childhood leukemia survivor Joanna Gold (Vanessa Bayer) as she chases her lifelong dream of becoming a home shopping channel host. Shedding her "cancer girl" label, she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and befriends her idol (Molly Shannon), the charismatic star of the network. But when a little white lie to her boss (Jenifer Lewis) turns into a big snowy avalanche, Joanna finds that living the dream comes with a hefty price tag.
The Amazing World of GumballThe Amazing World of Gumball
TVY7 • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
Gumball’s world is pretty run-of-the-mill. He’s chased around school by a T-Rex. He has a friend named Anton who’s a piece of toast. He’s got a crush on Penny, a peanut with antlers. His dad is a 6’4” bunny. His mom works at a Rainbow Factory. And his brother is a goldfish named Darwin. Yup, everything looks perfectly normal here.
Worst Cooks in AmericaWorst Cooks in America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Chefs Anne Burrel and Beau MacMillan coach twelve of the worst cooks in America to transform them into gourmands.
SPY × FAMILYSPY × FAMILY
Action, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet--pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician.
Sons of AnarchySons of Anarchy
TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2008)
Sons of Anarchy is an adrenalized drama with darkly comedic undertones about a notorious outlaw motorcycle club intent on protecting their sheltered small town against encroaching drug dealers, corporate developers and overzealous law officers. The club is equally determined to protect their ruthless and illegally thriving arms business. Charlie Hunnam stars as Jackson 'Jax' Teller, a man whose love for the brotherhood is tested by his growing apprehension for its lawlessness. Katey Sagal stars as Gemma Teller Morrow, Jax's force-of-nature mother, who along with Ron Perlman as Clarance 'Clay' Morrow, Jax's stepfather and MC president, have their own darker vision for the club. An FX Networks Original Series.
Chicago MedChicago Med
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Executive producer Dick Wolf delivers the newest installment of the compelling “Chicago” franchise, an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors who hold it together.
Adventure TimeAdventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
The SopranosThe Sopranos
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
James Gandolfini stars in this acclaimed series about a mob boss whose professional and private strains land him in therapy.
MasterChef JuniorMasterChef Junior
TVPG • Teen, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2013)
Kids between the ages of 8 and 13 compete in a series of challenges and cook-offs.
P-ValleyP-Valley
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find.
Regular Show
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
The Masked SingerThe Masked Singer
TVPG • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2019)
Based on an international hit, which already is a viral phenomenon with more than half a billion fans worldwide, and the No. 1 top-trending video of 2017 on YouTube, THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.
The Girl From PlainvilleThe Girl From Plainville
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
“The Girl From Plainville” is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.
The GoldbergsThe Goldbergs
TVPG • Comedy, Family • TV Series (2013)
The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot more yelling, but for geeky 11-year old Adam these were his wonder years and he faced them armed with a video camera to capture all the crazy.
INCLUDED IN ALL PLANS

All The TV You Love

Stream full seasons of exclusive series, current-season episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more.

You can cancel your subscription at any time. No hidden fees, ever.
Stream full seasons of exclusive Hulu Originals, current Fall TV, hit movies, kids shows, and more on your favorite devices.
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time.