Grey's Anatomy
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital deal with life-or-death consequences on a daily basis – it's in one another that they find comfort, friendship and, at times, more than friendship. Together they're discovering that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. Real life only comes in shades of grey.
Outlander
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened. To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.
Westworld
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
In this series set in a futuristic fantasy park modeled after the Wild West, a group of android 'hosts' begin to deviate from their scripts.
This Is Us
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2016)
From the writer and director of Crazy, Stupid, Love comes a smart, modern new dramedy that will challenge your everyday presumptions about the people you think you know.
Family Guy
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders.
The Bachelor
TV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (1998)
ABC's highly-rated, popular romance reality series features a handsome bachelor looking for his soulmate from among 25 bachelorettes.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
An ensemble comedy about a talented-but-carefree detective, a by-the-book police captain and their precinct colleagues. While based in the workplace, the series is not really about the job – it’s about the men and women behind the badge.
DAVE
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
"DAVE" centers on a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, he vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, better known by his stage name Lil Dicky.
Bob's Burgers
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope.
The Outsider
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
A gruesome murder leads a local detective into a disturbing search for the truth in this series based on Stephen King's novel.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
John Oliver hosts this 30-minute comedy series that takes a satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events.
The Masked Singer
TVPG • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Based on an international hit, which already is a viral phenomenon with more than half a billion fans worldwide, and the No. 1 top-trending video of 2017 on YouTube, THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.
McMillion$
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Documentary series chronicling the stranger-than-fiction story of an ex-cop turned security auditor who rigged McDonald’s Monopoly game.
The Good Doctor
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.
Curb Your Enthusiasm
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2000)
Larry David stars as himself in this comedy series that follows him as he lands himself in various predicaments.
The Voice
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2011)
Four famous musician coaches will each select singers to mentor into artists during the blind auditions. Once they have their teams, the star coaches will bring in their personal songwriters, producers, and high-powered friends to help their teams evolve. Ultimately, America will decide which singer will be worthy of the grand prize.
Good Girls
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
When three suburban moms get tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it's time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local supermarket at (toy) gunpoint. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn't take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think. From Executive Producer Jenna Bans ("Scandal") comes this comedy-infused drama that mixes a little "Thelma and Louise" with a bit of "Bre
Avenue 5
TVMA • Comedy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2019)
Hugh Laurie stars in this HBO comedy series set 40 years in the future when travelling the solar system has become big business.
Lego Masters
TVG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
Twelve teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders.
The Resident
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
A tough, brilliant senior resident guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.
9-1-1: Lone Star
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
A New York firefighter, along with his son, relocates to Austin, where he must try to balance the duties of saving those who are at their most vulnerable and solving the problems in his own life.
Station 19
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
In Seattle, all firefighters are also trained EMTs and the crew at Station 19 is second to none. Working in 24-hour shifts, these professionals spend so much time together that they build relationships, unlike any others.
New Amsterdam
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.
A Million Little Things
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
They say friendship isn’t one big thing, it’s a million little things; and that’s true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves.
American Idol
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2018)
American Idol returns on ABC! The groundbreaking series launched the careers of superstars Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert and Chris Daughtry among many others. Idol alumni are responsible for 13 Grammys, over 61 million album sales, 47 Platinum records, 95 Gold records, 444 Billboard No. 1 hits, 257 million digital downloads, two Golden Globes and an Academy Award. Now, the search is on for the next American Idol.
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
Real Time With Bill Maher
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Bill Maher hosts this live one-hour talk show that features a monologue, roundtable discussions and special guests.
For Life
TV14 • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2020)
Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace, who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn't commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. Aaron's complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden helps shine a light on the flaws and challenges in the U.S. penal and legal systems.
Game of Thrones
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2011)
The epic HBO drama series based on the acclaimed book series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' by George R.R. Martin.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1998)
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia features Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank, five ne’er-do-wells who own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Their constant scheming usually lands them in a world of hurt, yet they never seem to learn from their mistakes. As they say, some things never change. So prepare for more depraved schemes, half-baked arguments, and absurdly underhanded plots to subvert one another.
Devs
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
In Devs, an FX limited series, a young software engineer, Lily Chan, investigates the secret development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.
Devs stars Sonoya Mizuno as “Lily Chan;” Nick Offerman as “Forest,” the CEO of Amaya; Jin Ha as “Jamie,” Lily’s former boyfriend; Karl Glusman as “Sergei,” Lily’s boyfriend; Zach Grenier as “Kenton,” Amaya’s Head of Security; Stephen McKinley Henderson as “Stewart,” one of the top minds working in Amaya’s secret development division; Cailee Spaeny as the young, brilliant “Lyndon;” and Alison Pill as “Katie,” the gifted quantum physicist and second in command at Amaya.
Alex Garland writes, directs and serves as executive producer of Devs along with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Garrett Basch. The series is produced by FX Productions.
Shameless
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
When single dad Frank Gallagher is not at the bar spending what little money he has, he's passed out on the floor. But his industrious kids have found ways to grow up in spite of him. Starring William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum.
Manifest
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
When Flight 828 lands in New York after a turbulent but routine flight, all 191 souls on board are astonished to discover they've been missing for five years, their friends and families moved on without them, and their lives will never be the same.
The Rookie
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.
American Dad!
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2005)
This screwball family full of radically different personalities is just trying to figure out how to love and trust one another in a bi-partisan world.
South Park
TVMA • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (1997)
Underpants-stealing gnomes, a talking Christmas poo, metrosexual Crab People…Every episode of this critically-acclaimed and award-winning show is packed with unforgettable adventures, cutting satire, and hilarious absurdity – from pissed off celebrities to talking towels to crime-fighting kids. So join Kyle, Stan, Kenny and Cartman for all the dysfunction and all the excitement. For them, it's just a part of growing up in South Park!
9-1-1
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Zoey Clarke is a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in the tech world of San Francisco. After an unexpected event, she starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through music. People are unknowingly singing their feelings through popular songs -- just to her. At first, she questions her own sanity and turns to the only person she thinks can help explain what's happening -- her neighbor Mo, a devoted music enthusiast, and DJ. With Mo's help, she realizes what's happening and soon discovers that this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift.
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. He enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. To make the grade, he’ll have to put in some serious study time with the mightiest hero of all.
ABC 20/20
TVPG • News, News Magazine • TV Series (1998)
20/20 brings you hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and compelling human interest and feature stories.
The Simpsons
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1988)
This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not a typical family man. A nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him. The family includes loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. Other Springfield residents include the family's religious neighbor, Ned Flanders, family physician Dr. Hibbert, Moe the bartender and police chief Clancy Wiggum.
Empire
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2015)
From Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels (“Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Precious”) and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Game Change,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”), comes EMPIRE, a sexy and powerful new drama about the head of a music empire whose three sons and wife all battle for his throne. Set to an original soundtrack written and produced by hip-hop hitmaker Timbaland, the family drama stars Academy Award nominee Terrence Howard (“Crash,” “Hustle & Flow”) and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson (“Person of Interest,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”).
Saturday Night Live
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (1975)
NBC in association with Broadway Video Enterprises bring you the landmark sketch comedy series.
ABC World News Tonight With David Muir
TVPG • News • TV Series (1952)
World News brings the latest information and analysis of major events from around the country and the world.
Last Man Standing
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Mike Baxter is a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women. Mike tries to escape all the female drama at home in the warm, manly embrace of his job at the Outdoor Man store, a sporting goods emporium where he is marketing director. He also revels in his Outdoor Man vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his opinions -- which often have nothing to do with the store's merchandise. When he's supposed to be selling mountain bikes or kayaks, he somehow ends up spouting off about the environment, health care, international politics or any other topic occupying his mind.
Shark Tank
TVPG • Reality, Business & Finance • TV Series (2009)
From Executive Producer Mark Burnett comes an inventive new reality series you can sink your teeth into. Budding entrepreneurs with big ideas can still make their dreams come true and ABC is about to give them the chance to make it happen. Each week a group of self-made millionaires from all corners of the business world take their own hard earned money and offer everyday people their one true shot at making their dreams a reality. Some will sink, some will swim and some will be eaten alive.
Deputy
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is one of the largest police forces in the world, but when the elected sheriff dies, an arcane rule in the county charter, forged back in the Wild West, suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. Bill Hollister is a fifth-generation lawman who is only interested in justice. The bad guys don't stand a chance but neither do the politicos in the Hall of Justice. The dangers associated with the job often lead the police to LA County General Hospital, where Bill butts heads with the hospital's chief trauma surgeon -- who is also his wife. Given a job he never wanted, in an unfamiliar sea of politics, Bill quickly learns that doing what is expected and doing what is right are two different things, and that his innate, dogged pursuit of justice is the only skill the job truly requires.
The Most Dangerous Animal of All
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
A man who is searching for the father who abandoned him believes his father is one of the most infamous serial killers in American history.
Black Monday
TVMA • Comedy, History • TV Series (2019)
Travel back to October 19, 1987; aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it - until now. This is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world's largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling. The outrageous comedy series stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall.