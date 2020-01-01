Hulu Doesn’t Just Have Live Sports

We also have hit movies, award-winning Originals, current episodes, full seasons of your favorite shows... and Tom Brady.
New and eligible returning subscribers only.
“Watch

Watch Tom Brady’s Big Announcement

He’s played 20 illustrious seasons, won six Championships, and holds numerous regular and post-season league records. Now, Tom Brady makes an announcement that will change the game forever.



Hulu gives you access to live sports, hit shows and movies, and so much more.

With Hulu + Live TV, you can watch live sports and the biggest games, 65+ top channels plus more than 85,000 episodes from current and past TV seasons, exclusive Originals, hit movies, and acclaimed documentaries.

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on