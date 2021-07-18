Students: Get Hulu For Just $1.99/Month

Trending on Hulu
Power Book III: Raising KananPower Book III: Raising Kanan
Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, "Raising Kanan" is a prequel to the original "Power" franchise. This family drama revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark.
TVMA • Legal, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Family GuyFamily Guy
The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders.
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
The CurseThe Curse
Whitney and Asher Siegel are a newlywed couple struggling to bring their vision for eco-conscious housing to the small community of Española, N.M. But their efforts are complicated by an alleged curse and an eccentrically flawed reality TV producer, Dougie, who sees opportunity in their story. As the series unfolds, the couple find themselves caught in a mysterious web of ethical and moral gray zones - all while trying to keep their relationship afloat and conceive a child.
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2023)
Regular Show
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
TVPG • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2010)
ABC 20/20ABC 20/20
20/20 brings you hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and compelling human interest and feature stories.
TVPG • News Magazine • TV Series (1999)
Bob's BurgersBob's Burgers
Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope.
TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
The ActThe Act
The Act follows Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother. Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
FargoFargo
The latest installment of Fargo is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands “Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon” (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
WWE Friday Night SmackDownWWE Friday Night SmackDown
The superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment settle scores as elaborate, long-running rivalries play out in weekly two-hour showdowns.
TVPG • Sports, Pro Wrestling • TV Series (2019)
Hell's KitchenHell's Kitchen
An unscripted culinary boot camp that features the drama of aspiring restaurateurs competing for world-renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay’s approval and the chance to become America’s next culinary star.
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2005)
Modern FamilyModern Family
Today's American families come in all shapes and sizes. The cookie cutter mold of man + wife + 2.5 kids is a thing of the past, as it becomes quickly apparent in the bird's eye view of ABC's half-hour comedy, which takes an honest and often hilarious look at the composition and complexity of modern family life.
TV14 • Sitcom, Family • TV Series (2009)
ABC World News Tonight With David MuirABC World News Tonight With David Muir
World News brings the latest information and analysis of major events from around the country and the world.
TVPG • News • TV Series (1953)
The X-Files
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
TV14 • Science Fiction, Cops & Detectives • TV Series (1993)
General HospitalGeneral Hospital
The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city's business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.
TV14 • Drama, Soap Operas • TV Series (1963)
American Dad!American Dad!
This screwball family full of radically different personalities is just trying to figure out how to love and trust one another in a bi-partisan world.
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2005)
Power Book IV: ForcePower Book IV: Force
Tommy Egan cuts all ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good when he arrives in Chicago and sets his sights on becoming the biggest drug dealer the Second City has ever seen.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Adventure TimeAdventure Time
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
LetterkennyLetterkenny
The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked.
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
Law & Order: Special Victims UnitLaw & Order: Special Victims Unit
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
TV14 • Thriller, Legal • TV Series (1999)
Good Morning AmericaGood Morning America
Emmy® Award-winning “GMA,” featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee.
TV14 • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1975)
Rick and MortyRick and Morty
Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The KardashiansThe Kardashians
The cameras are back with all access to the personal and private lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. From second chances and new beginnings to unexpected blessings, they continue to bare it altogether, a reminder that the most beautiful part of life is family.
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2022)
A Murder at the End of the WorldA Murder at the End of the World
A young woman accepts a mysterious invitation from a billionaire and his wife.
TVMA • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2023)
It's Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaIt's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia features Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank, five ne’er-do-wells who own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Their constant scheming usually lands them in a world of hurt, yet they never seem to learn from their mistakes. As they say, some things never change. So prepare for more depraved schemes, half-baked arguments, and absurdly underhanded plots to subvert one another.
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
The BearThe Bear
Carmy, a young fine-dining chef, comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop. As he fights to transform the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Ancient AliensAncient Aliens
If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearance in the future? For ancient alien theorists, the answer is a resounding yes. They believe that, by sharing their views with the world, they can help prepare future generations for the inevitable encounter that awaits them.
TV14 • Science Fiction, Aliens • TV Series (2010)
Power Book II: GhostPower Book II: Ghost
Power Book II: Ghost picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of Power as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Criminal MindsCriminal Minds
Criminal Minds revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The RookieThe Rookie
Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.
TV14 • Legal, Drama • TV Series (2018)
FuturamaFuturama
While delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999, Philip J. Fry is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future. From the creator of "The Simpsons," "Futurama" is a sci-fi animated comedy.
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
New GirlNew Girl
An ensemble comedy centering on a free-spirited young woman, her three male roommates and her best friend, as they navigate modern relationships and end up forming a charmingly dysfunctional – or strangely functional – family.
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2011)
Schitt's CreekSchitt's Creek
When filthy rich video store magnate Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), wife Moira (Catherine O'Hara), and their kids, David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) suddenly find themselves broke, they are forced to live in the town they once bought as a joke.
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
BMFBMF
“BMF” follows the story of two brothers who created the “Black Mafia Family,” the most prominent drug distribution network in American history.
TVMA • Legal, Drama • TV Series (2021)
King of the HillKing of the Hill
King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his family and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank is assistant manager of Strickland Propane. He's a blue-collar Everyman who sees himself as the voice of common sense and reason in a world of incompetent sales clerks, meddling bureaucrats and do-good liberals.
TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
HouseHouse
Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) is devoid of anything resembling bedside manner and wouldn't even talk to his patients if he could get away with it. Dealing with his own constant physical pain, he uses a cane that seems to punctuate his acerbic, brutally honest demeanor. While his behavior can border on antisocial, House is a brilliant diagnostician whose unconventional thinking and flawless instincts afford him widespread respect. An infectious disease specialist, House thrives on the challenge of solving medical puzzles in order to save lives. He has assembled an elite team of young experts to help him unravel these diagnostic mysteries: neurologist Dr. Eric Foreman (Omar Epps); immunologist Dr. Allison Cameron (Jennifer Morrison); and intensevist Dr. Robert Chase (Jesse Spencer). House has a good friend and confidant in oncology specialist Dr. James Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard), with whom he consults with on a regular basis.
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2004)
Only Murders in the BuildingOnly Murders in the Building
Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.
TVMA • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
House HuntersHouse Hunters
The pursuit of the perfect home involves big decisions. This series follows real buyers as they establish a budget, tour homes for sale, weigh pros and cons, and finally make an offer.
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (1999)
P-ValleyP-Valley
Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find.
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
90 Day Fiancé
Is three months enough time to decide your future? With a fiancé visa, the sponsor and his or her fiancé must wed within 90 days of their arrival in the U.S. The international fiancés will have to get to know their potential spouses and American culture fast, and then decide whether or not to get married.
TV14 • Romance, Reality • TV Series (2014)
The First 48The First 48
The first 48 hours after a crime is committed are key in closing the case.
TVPG • Legal, Crime • TV Series (2004)
The Amazing World of GumballThe Amazing World of Gumball
Gumball’s world is pretty run-of-the-mill. He’s chased around school by a T-Rex. He has a friend named Anton who’s a piece of toast. He’s got a crush on Penny, a peanut with antlers. His dad is a 6’4” bunny. His mom works at a Rainbow Factory. And his brother is a goldfish named Darwin. Yup, everything looks perfectly normal here.
TVY7 • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
How I Met Your MotherHow I Met Your Mother
A half-hour comedy series about Ted and how he fell in love. It all started when Ted’s best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he’s going to propose to his long-time girlfriend, Lily, a kindergarten teacher. At that moment, Ted realizes that he had better get a move on if he hopes to find true love, too.
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
The Golden GirlsThe Golden Girls
The Golden Girls is the story of four older women who share a house in Miami Beach, Florida. Bea Arthur plays Dorothy, a divorced school teacher, with a sardonic wit. Rue McClanahan plays Blanche, a man-hunting Southern Belle. Betty White plays Rose, a very sweet woman who is somewhat spacey. Rounding out the trio is Estelle Getty, playing Dorothy's outspoken mother, Sophia.
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1985)
The SimpsonsThe Simpsons
This beloved animated comedy tells the story of the Simpson family and the residents of the typical American town of Springfield. Homer Simpson works at the local nuclear plant, and does his best to lead his family, but often finds that they are leading him. Living with Homer at 742 Evergreen Terrace is loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and pacifier-sucking baby Maggie.
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1989)
The Gilded AgeThe Gilded Age
From Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes comes this drama that follows a young woman living in New York City's glittering Gilded Age.
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2022)
Rewind the '90sRewind the '90s
TRL rules the airwaves, Scream redefines a genre, and Dawsons Creek gives us all the feels as teens flip the script and claim the 90s as their own.
Documentaries, History • TV Series (2023)
Percy Jackson and the OlympiansPercy Jackson and the Olympians
Based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is a Disney+ Original series that tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus. Episode One available on Hulu until January 31. Now streaming on Disney+.
TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2023)
9-1-19-1-1
From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
The SopranosThe Sopranos
James Gandolfini stars in this acclaimed series about a mob boss whose professional and private strains land him in therapy.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
Undead UnluckUndead Unluck
Andy, a Negator with the ability "Undead," has been long in search for someone with the ability to give him a 'real death.' Fuko Izumo brings misfortune to those around her due to her ability "Unluck." The two decide to join the Union, an organization which aims to control and protect the world from unidentified phenomena. The two uncover the mystery of the world as they search for the "greatest death ever."
TVMA • Anime, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Sons of AnarchySons of Anarchy
Sons of Anarchy is an adrenalized drama with darkly comedic undertones about a notorious outlaw motorcycle club intent on protecting their sheltered small town against encroaching drug dealers, corporate developers and overzealous law officers. The club is equally determined to protect their ruthless and illegally thriving arms business. Charlie Hunnam stars as Jackson 'Jax' Teller, a man whose love for the brotherhood is tested by his growing apprehension for its lawlessness. Katey Sagal stars as Gemma Teller Morrow, Jax's force-of-nature mother, who along with Ron Perlman as Clarance 'Clay' Morrow, Jax's stepfather and MC president, have their own darker vision for the club. An FX Networks Original Series.
TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2008)
BonesBones
Inspired by the real-life forensic anthropologist and best-selling novelist Kathy Reichs, BONES is a darkly amusing investigative drama centered on Dr. Temperance Brennan, a forensic anthropologist who writes novels on the side.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
Fellow TravelersFellow Travelers
Based on the 2007 fictional novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon, "Fellow Travelers" follows the paths of political staffers Hawkins Fuller and Tim Laughlin, whose paths converge at the height of the Lavender Scare of the 1950s. Despite the constant threat of getting caught, their searing love for each other only intensifies in the tumultuous decades that follow. Their volatile romance spans the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, as they face obstacles in the world and in themselves.
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2023)
Black CakeBlack Cake
Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her children a flash drive that holds untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America; the stories shock her children and challenge everything they know about their family's origin.
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Love Island: AustraliaLove Island: Australia
Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.
TVMA • Reality • TV Series (2018)
ArcherArcher
The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger’s misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels.
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
DexterDexter
He's smart. He's lovable. He's Dexter Morgan, America's favorite serial killer, who spends his days solving crimes and nights committing them. Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall stars in the hit Showtime Original Series.
TVMA • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2006)
SnappedSnapped
Snapped, Oxygen’s ultimate guilty pleasure true crime series, profiles the fascinating cases of women accused of murder.
TV14 • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2009)
The ChiThe Chi
On Chicago's south side, an average day finds kids prepping for school as their parents head off to work, young adults trying to make a living, and the elders keeping an eye on things from their front porches. But in this tough neighborhood, real dangers threaten daily to squelch dreams, and the simplest decisions can have life or death consequences. The Chi is a timely coming-of-age drama series centered on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)
Why Women KillWhy Women Kill
A darkly comedic drama detailing the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the 60s, a socialite in the 80s, and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages.
TVMA • Comedy, Crime • TV Series (2019)
ABC NightlineABC Nightline
Nightline, television's most esteemed late-night news program provides viewers with in-depth reporting on the major stories in the news.
TV14 • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1980)
RuPaul's Drag RaceRuPaul's Drag Race
Drag queens compete to be the last contestant standing.
TV14 • Fashion & Beauty, Black Stories • TV Series (2011)
Kitchen Nightmares (2023)Kitchen Nightmares (2023)
Chef Gordon Ramsay tries to turn around restaurants in crisis.
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
American Horror StoryAmerican Horror Story
American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Frasier (1993)Frasier (1993)
Comedy series set in Seattle, WA, which chronicles the lives of an eloquently pompous radio show host Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), his brazen radio producer Roz (Peri Gilpin), his competitive, high-brow brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), their crotchety father Martin (John Mahoney) and his quirky live-in nurse Daphne (Jane Leeves).
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1993)
SnowfallSnowfall
A young street entrepreneur, a Mexican wrestler, a CIA operative, a drug-running couple and other characters are set on a violent collision course during the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles.
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)
EuphoriaEuphoria
Zendaya stars in this series that follows a group of high-school students as they navigate an unstable world.
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Curious GeorgeCurious George
For nearly 65 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Now George is ready for his next big adventure! Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H.A. Rey, the series expands George’s world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math, and engineering in the world around them.
TVY • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2006)
OutlanderOutlander
After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened. To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Teen Titans Go!Teen Titans Go!
From Warner Bros. Animation, these teen titans are on the go! Right after they make a sandwich or play some video games. Wait, there's laundry to do? ("Not it!") After that, they'll definitely go fight some crime. Maybe. Don't miss the return of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg - teen super heroes who are totally unsupervised!
TVPG • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
