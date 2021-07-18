Stream full seasons of exclusive series, current-season episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more.
Enrollment information (e.g. first name, last name, college/university name, date of birth) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Automatic re-verification performed annually. Hulu reserves the right to determine eligibility in its sole discretion. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (With Ads) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer may result in forfeiture of discount pricing.