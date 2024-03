I'm an existing Hulu subscriber. Can I get the student discount?

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber and are also a student enrolled at a US Title IV accredited college or university, you are eligible for the student discount on our Hulu (With Ads) plan.



Log into your Hulu account, then click " SIGN UP NOW " on this page to apply student discount pricing to your Hulu (With Ads) subscription (or switch to our Hulu (With Ads) plan, if you currently subscribe to Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu + Live TV).