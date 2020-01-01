D'oh! This promotion has ended.

You can still get a 7-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV. From live sports, news and kids shows to full seasons of exclusive series, originals and hit movies, Hulu + Live TV has something you'll enjoy.
Hulu + Live TV plan $44.99/month after 7-day free trial unless cancelled. Cancel anytime. Free trial offer valid for new and eligible Hulu subscribers only. Available on select devices. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.

Available Devices

Watch Live TV online and on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV & Fire Stick, Apple TV (4th gen), Chromecast, Xbox One & Xbox 360, Samsung & LG (select TV models) – more devices coming soon.

TV That Gets You

A personalized TV experience with multiple profiles and deep recommendations based on what you like to watch.

All Your TV in One Place

Try our new Hulu with Live TV plan and enjoy live sports, news and can't-miss events from 50+ Live and On Demand channels. Plus, you'll get access to Hulu's entire streaming library, with exclusive series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, and more.
View Channels In Your Area →