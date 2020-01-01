Live TV & The Largest Streaming Library

Enter your promo code and get a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV
Promo code valid for 3 months from issue date. Hulu + Live TV plan only: $54.99/month subscription fee applies after free trial unless canceled before free trial ends. Cancel any time. Offer for new and eligible returning subscribers only. See Hulu + Live TV additional terms.

Available Devices

Watch Live TV online and on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV & Fire Stick, Apple TV (4th gen), Chromecast, Xbox One & Xbox 360, Samsung (select TV models), LG (select TV models), and Nintendo Switch – more devices coming soon

TV That Gets You

A personalized TV experience with multiple profiles and deep recommendations based on what you like to watch.

All Your TV in One Place

Try our new Hulu + Live TV plan and enjoy live sports, news and can't-miss events from 60+ Live and On Demand channels. Plus, you'll get access to Hulu's entire streaming library, with exclusive series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, and more.
VIEW CHANNELS IN YOUR AREA →