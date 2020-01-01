All Your 2018 FIFA World Cup Games Live

The most-viewed sporting event in the world is live on FOX and FS1 with Hulu, June 14 - July 15. Watch all 64 FIFA World Cup™ games live on your TV, phone, and other devices.
FIFA World Cup™ coverage only available with Hulu with Live TV plan ($39.99/month). Regional restrictions and blackouts apply. See Details

Available Devices

Watch Live TV online and on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV & Fire Stick, Apple TV (4th gen), Chromecast, Xbox One & Xbox 360, Samsung & LG (select TV models) – more devices coming soon.

TV That Gets You

A personalized TV experience with multiple profiles and deep recommendations based on what you like to watch.

All Your TV in One Place

Try our new Hulu with Live TV plan and enjoy live sports, news and can't-miss events from 50+ Live and On Demand channels. Plus, you'll get access to Hulu's entire streaming library, with exclusive series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, and more.
VIEW CHANNELS IN YOUR AREA →