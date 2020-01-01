Watch your favorite live sports, news, entertainment, and more. Plus, get unlimited access to the entire Hulu streaming library.
New and eligible returning subscribers only.
Available Devices
Watch Live TV online (Hulu.com on Mac or PC) and on Apple iOS, Apple TV (4th gen), Android, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire tablets, Fire TV & Fire Stick, Roku, LG TV and Samsung TV (select models), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox 360.
TV That Gets You
A personalized TV experience with multiple profiles and deep recommendations based on what you like to watch.
All Your TV in One Place
Get the Hulu + Live TV plan and watch Live and On Demand TV from 60+ top channels including sports and news. Plus, stream full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, current episodes, premium Hulu Originals, and more.
Live TV is available for those live local, regional,
and national channels available in your area, which are subject to change.
Select channels may offer only on demand content.
Certain channels or content may not be available in all locations or on all devices.