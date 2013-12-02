Your Free Trial Awaits

Try Hulu free for up to 30 days. Access thousands of TV episodes and movies plus award-winning Hulu Originals.
One month free trial of Hulu and Hulu (No Ads) plans and seven-day free trial of Live TV plans valid for new and eligible returning subscribers only.

Thousands of TV Episodes and Movies

BINGE-WORTHY TV
Rick and Morty
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
American Horror Story
American Horror Story
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.
Atlanta
Atlanta
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Young rappers try to build their music careers in Atlanta.
Better Things
Better Things
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Award-winning FX comedy series Better Things centers on a single mom and actress trying to raise her three daughters in Los Angeles.
Brockmire
Brockmire
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2017)
After walking in on his wife in bed with the neighbor, famed MLB announcer Jim Brockmire has an epic job-ending meltdown live on the air. A decade later, he decides to reclaim his career calling minor league games in an unknown rust belt small town.
American Dad!
American Dad!
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2005)
This screwball family full of radically different personalities is just trying to figure out how to love and trust one another in a bi-partisan world.
Fear the Walking Dead
Fear the Walking Dead
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Fear the Walking Dead AMC’s new companion series to The Walking Dead, goes back to the beginning of the zombie apocalypse in Los Angeles, to a time when life as everyone knew it was upended for reasons unknown.
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia features Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank, five ne’er-do-wells who own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Their constant scheming usually lands them in a world of hurt, yet they never seem to learn from their mistakes. As they say, some things never change. So prepare for more depraved schemes, half-baked arguments, and absurdly underhanded plots to subvert one another.
Fargo
Fargo
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
In 1950 Kansas City, two crime syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace. Together, they control an alternate economy of exploitation, graft and drugs. To cement their truce, Loy Cannon, the head of the Black crime family, trades his youngest son to his enemy Donatello Fadda, the head of the Italian mafia. In return, Donatello surrenders his youngest son Zero to Loy. Intertwined with this tale of immigration, assimilation, and power, are the stories of Josto Fadda, the impulsive and self-indulgent heir apparent to the Fadda Crime Family; Donatello’s adopted son Rabbi Milligan; Detective Odis Weff and Oraetta Mayflower; Ethelrida Pearl Smutny, the precocious 16-year-old daughter of Thurman and Dibrell Smutny; and U.S. Marshal Dick “Deafy” Wickware.
Claws
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2017)
A look at the life and crimes of five women who work at a Florida nail salon.
Queen Sugar
Queen Sugar
TV14 • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2016)
Produced by Oprah Winfrey, award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma), and Melissa Carter, Queen Sugar chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings in Saint Josephine, Louisiana. Reunited by a family tragedy, the Bordelons must navigate their complicated lives in order to run an ailing sugarcane farm.
Vikings
Vikings
TV14 • Military & War, Action • TV Series (2011)
The adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok as he rises to become King of the Viking tribes.
Mayans M.C.
Mayans M.C.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
“Mayans M.C.” follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder. Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ’s need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father Felipe struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.
Younger
Younger
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
40-year-old Liza (Sutton Foster) passes herself off as 26 to land a job in the field of her dreams. Now she just has to make sure no one discovers her secret. Also stars Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella and Miriam Shor.
Elementary
Elementary
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
ELEMENTARY stars Jonny Lee Miller as detective Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson in a modern-day drama about a crime-solving duo that cracks the NYPD’s most impossible cases.
Homeland
Homeland
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2011)
HOMELAND is an edge-of-your-seat sensation. CIA officer Carrie Mathison is volatile and unpredictable. With the help of her mentor Saul Berenson, she fearlessly risks everything, including her sanity, at every turn.
Letterkenny
Letterkenny
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked.
Power
Power
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit drama Power, centered on a drug kingpin struggling to go from illegal to legitimate in the NYC nightlife.
Preacher
Preacher
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2016)
AMC's Preacher is a supernatural, twisted and darkly comedic drama that follows a West Texas preacher, Jesse Custer, his badass ex-girlfriend, Tulip and an Irish vagabond named Cassidy.
Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots
Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots
TV14 • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2013)
In Savannah, Ga., the Cryer family is the enviable face of success and wealth. At least that's how it appears from the outside. But within the walls of the family's opulent mansion, dysfunction and double lives threaten to destroy the Cryers' world of privilege. The family's patriarch, Jim, is a powerful judge with political ambitions that are put at risk by his double life that includes affairs with high-priced escorts. Jim's wife, Katheryn, is willing to do whatever it takes to protect her family's status while playing the role of a loving and dutiful wife. Son Wyatt is a troubled jock who continuously goes in and out of rehab, and daughter Amanda is a struggling law student who has unknowingly befriended a woman, Candace Young, who has the power to ruin the entire family and also happens to be the estranged daughter of the Cryers' maid, Hanna. When manipulative Candace realizes that she is Jim's escort, she sees that as an opportunity of a lifetime.
Legion
Legion
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
LEGION follows the story of David Haller, a troubled young man who may be more than human. Since he was a teenager, David has struggled with mental illness. Diagnosed as schizophrenic, he has been in and out of psychiatric hospitals for years. But after a strange encounter with a fellow patient, David is confronted with the possibility that the voices he hears and the visions he sees might be real.
Top of the Lake
Top of the Lake
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
This powerful and haunting story from Oscar winning writer/director Jane Campion follows the story of a detective (Elisabeth Moss) who investigates the disappearance of a 12-year-old pregnant daughter of a local drug lord.
Normal People
Normal People
Drama • TV Series (2020)
EMMY® NOMINATED Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, Normal People is an exquisite, modern love story about how one person can unexpectedly change another person's life and about how complicated intimacy can be. It follows Marianne and Connell over several years—both from a small west of Ireland town, but from very different backgrounds—as they embark on an on-again/off-again romance that starts at school and continues through college, testing their relationship as they explore different versions of themselves. All episodes available April 29, 2020.
Scandal
Scandal
TV14 • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2012)
A former media relations consultant to the President, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) dedicates her life to protecting and defending the public images of our nation's elite. After leaving the White House, the power consultant opened her own firm, hoping to start a new chapter -- both professionally and personally -- but she can't seem to completely cut ties with her past. Slowly it becomes apparent that her staff, who specialize in fixing the lives of other people, can't quite fix the ones closest at hand -- their own.
Love, Victor
Love, Victor
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Set in the world of the original 2018 film “Love, Simon,” the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.
The Handmaid's Tale
The Handmaid's Tale
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
EMMY® WINNING A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.
Damages
Damages
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2007)
A rising star lawyer crosses paths with a cutthroat veteran attorney who will stop at nothing to win the cases she handles, even if it means manipulating and endangering the family and friends of those around her.
Veronica Mars
Veronica Mars
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
In the wealthy, seaside community of Neptune, the rich and powerful make the rules. They own the town and are desperately trying to keep their dirty little secrets just that...secret. Unfortunately for them, there's Veronica Mars, a smart, fearless private investigator dedicated to solving the town's toughest mysteries.
Little Fires Everywhere
Little Fires Everywhere
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
EMMY® NOMINATED Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.
The Great
The Great
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2020)
EMMY® NOMINATED The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history. A fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter. Incorporating historical facts occasionally, the series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.
BLOCKBUSTER MOVIES
Space Jam
TVPG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1996)
Swackhammer, an evil alien theme park owner, needs a new attraction at Moron Mountain. When his gang, the Nerdlucks, heads to Earth to kidnap Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes, Bugs challenges them to a basketball game to determine their fate.
Taken
Taken
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Ex-C.I.A. agent Liam Neeson becomes a one-man killing machine after his daughter is kidnapped by vicious slave-traders in this thriller.
The Upside
The Upside
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
A disabled billionaire feels life is not worth living
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2021)
Billie Holiday spent much of her career being adored by fans. In the 1940’s, the government targeted Holiday in a growing effort to racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial ballad, “Strange Fruit.”
The Mask
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1994)
Jim Carrey is at his rubber-faced finest as a bank clerk who finds a mask that transforms him into a cartoon-like ladies' man.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bohemian Rhapsody
PG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history's most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock 'n' roll history.
I, Tonya
I, Tonya
R • Biography, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Tonya Harding?s path to stardom is threatened by her conspiring ex-husband.
Shrek
Shrek
TVPG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2001)
Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ornery ogre named Shrek whose precious solitude is suddenly shattered by an invasion of annoying fairy tale characters.
27 Dresses
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2008)
A perennial bridesmaid who's unhappy that her little sister is marrying the man of her dreams, falls in love with a cynical wedding journalist who's covering the event.
Spider-Man 3
Spider-Man 3
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2007)
A strange black entity from another world bonds with Peter Parker and causes inner turmoil as he contends with new villains, temptations, and revenge.
Booksmart
Booksmart
R • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2019)
Booksmart is a comedy about two academic superstars and best friends on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2002)
A spider bite transforms a nerdy teen into a web-slinging superhero in this spectacular adaptation of the landmark comic book.
Kill Bill: Volume 1
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2003)
Four years after taking a bullet in the head at her own wedding, The Bride emerges from a coma and decides it's time for payback ... with a vengeance!
Parasite
Parasite
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Greed, class discrimination, and a mysterious interloper threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2008)
Full-frontal hilarity ensues when a depressed composer winds up at the same Hawaiian resort as his TV star ex-girlfriend in this comedy.
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
TV14 • Action, Spies • Movie (2011)
When the IMF is disavowed after being implicated in the bombing of the Kremlin, Ethan Hunt and the remaining team must go underground and across the globe to clear the organization's name. Presented by FXM
Trolls World Tour
Trolls World Tour
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2020)
When the kingdom is invaded by Rock Trolls, Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) embark on an epic quest to find the harmony that will save them all.
Primal
Primal
R • Action • Movie (2019)
A big-game hunter for zoos books passage on a Greek shipping freighter with a fresh haul of exotic and deadly animals from the Amazon.
Kicking & Screaming
PG • Sports, Family • Movie (2005)
Will Ferrell stars as a suburban dad who transforms into a maniac when he becomes the coach of his son's unruly soccer team and is pitted against his own domineering dad (Robert Duvall).
Tooth Fairy
Tooth Fairy
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Dwayne Johnson is a hockey-playing hellion who turns into a tutu-wearing Tooth Fairy to atone for his bad behavior in this family film.
Gemini Man
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
An aging NSA agent is targeted for death when he discovers his assassin is a younger, cloned version of himself.
Bombshell
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America's most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous.
Gone Girl
Gone Girl
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
On the occasion of his fifth wedding anniversary, a magazine writer reports that his beautiful wife – famous for being the inspiration for her parents' beloved children's books – has gone missing. Presented by FXM
Rocketman
Rocketman
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2019)
The story of Elton John's life, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.
Date Night Extended Version
Date Night Extended Version
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Steve Carell and Tina Fey are a couple whose wild night out injects some much-needed spark--and some serious danger--into their marriage.
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sonic the Hedgehog
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world's speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. Sonic and his new best friend Tom team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik and his plans for world domination.
The Social Network
The Social Network
PG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2010)
A story about the founders of the social-networking website, Facebook.
Shrek 2
Shrek 2
TVPG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2004)
After battling a fire-breathing dragon and the evil Lord Farquaad to win the hand of Princess Fiona, Shrek now faces his greatest challenge: the in-laws.
Skyfall
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Bond's loyalty to M is tested as her past comes back to haunt her. As MI6 comes under attack, 007 must track down and destroy the threat, no matter how personal the cost.
GROUNDBREAKING HULU ORIGINALS
The Handmaid's Tale
The Handmaid's Tale
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
EMMY® WINNING A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.
McCartney 3, 2, 1
McCartney 3, 2, 1
TV14 • Documentaries, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2021)
Paul McCartney sits down for a rare in-depth one on one with Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena-rock of Wings, and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist, in this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner. Join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the musicianship, songwriting, ingenuity, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.
Letterkenny
Letterkenny
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked.
Summer of Soul
Summer of Soul
PG-13 • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2021)
In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary—part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion.
Solar Opposites
Solar Opposites
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.
False Positive
False Positive
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2021)
After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy and Adrian finally find their dream fertility doctor in Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister about Dr. Hindle
Nine Perfect Strangers
Nine Perfect Strangers
Drama • TV Series (2021)
Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.
Little Fires Everywhere
Little Fires Everywhere
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
EMMY® NOMINATED Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.
Boss Level
Boss Level
TVMA • Action, Thriller • Movie (2021)
Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death. In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the powerful head of the government program, while outrunning skilled ruthless assassins determined to keep him from the truth in order to break out of the loop, save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) and live once again for tomorrow.
This Way Up
This Way Up
Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Season two of the BAFTA award-winning series is set after the events of the season one finale, with things in flux for Aine (Aisling Bea, “Living With Yourself;” “Quiz”) and her sister, Shona (Sharon Horgan, “Catastrophe;” “Military Wives”). Aine’s starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which may not be entirely wise. Will she and Richard (Tobias Menzies, “The Crown;” “Game of Thrones”) make a go of it? Or continue to exist in the odd tension of the employer and employee? How will Shona and Charlotte (Indira Varma, “Game of Thrones;” “Luther”) manage running a new business together and having feelings for each other? Will Shona be able to go through with marrying Vish (Aasif Mandvi, “Evil;” “The Brink”)? Planning a wedding? Can she tell him what happened? Is there anything more to tell?
PEN15
PEN15
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
PEN15 is middle school as it really happened. Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle star in this adult comedy, playing versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual thirteen-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.
The Act
The Act
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
The Act follows Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother. Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.
Madagascar: A Little Wild
Madagascar: A Little Wild
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Wrapped up in the endearing humor and physical comedy that made the Madagascar movies so popular, Madagascar: A Little Wild is a CG, musical comedy series featuring Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman as young residents of a rescue habitat in the Central Park Zoo. Like everybody who lands in New York, these kids have big dreams and big plans. The series celebrates being yourself, never giving up, and pursuing your dreams with abandon, no matter the size.
Shrill
Shrill
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
From Executive Producers Lorne Michaels and Elizabeth Banks comes Shrill, a comedy series starring Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) as Annie, a fat young woman who wants to change her life — but not her body. Annie is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss.
Love, Victor
Love, Victor
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Set in the world of the original 2018 film “Love, Simon,” the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.
Castle Rock
Castle Rock
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
Misery has arrived. Lizzy Caplan plays a young Annie Wilkes from Stephen King’s MISERY. In season two of this psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption, are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock.
Animaniacs
Animaniacs
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
They’re back! The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain also return to continue their quest for world domination.
Run.
Run.
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2020)
There’s something unnatural about the relationship between Chloe (Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in isolation, controlling every move since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only starting to grasp.
The Mindy Project
The Mindy Project
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2012)
A single-camera comedy, starring Mindy Kaling, that follows a skilled OB/GYN navigating the tricky waters of both her personal and professional life, as she pursues her dreams of becoming the perfect woman, finding the perfect man and getting her perfect romantic comedy ending.
Trolls: TrollsTopia
Trolls: TrollsTopia
TVY7 • Family, Kids • TV Series (2020)
Trolls: TrollsTopia! is the next chapter in the Trolls’ hair-raising adventures. During the Trolls sequel, Trolls: World Tour, everything gets turned on its hair when Poppy learns there are five other musically themed Trolls tribes scattered throughout the forest. Now, armed with her endless positivity she decides to bring delegates from the Country Western, Classical, Funk, Techno, and Hard Rock tribes to live together in her village, to form a new Trolls city and promote friendship and harmony in a grand experiment she calls… TrollsTopia! The delegates from the other villages won’t be the kings or queens we met in Trolls World Tour – those characters will remain in their respective villages and continue to function as the leaders of their tribes. Instead, we’re going to meet new, original characters that represent the fun features of their home tribes.
Palm Springs
Palm Springs
R • Comedy • Movie (2020)
When carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.
Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building
Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2021)
From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman & John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Taking over the world has never felt farther away as the megalomaniacal super villain M.O.D.O.K. struggles to maintain control over his evil organization and his demanding family.
Sasquatch
Sasquatch
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
SASQUATCH is a true crime doc series following investigative journalist David Holthouse as he attempts to solve a bizarre twenty-five year old triple homicide that was said to be the work of a mythical creature.
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2021)
Billie Holiday spent much of her career being adored by fans. In the 1940’s, the government targeted Holiday in a growing effort to racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial ballad, “Strange Fruit.”
Veronica Mars
Veronica Mars
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
In the wealthy, seaside community of Neptune, the rich and powerful make the rules. They own the town and are desperately trying to keep their dirty little secrets just that...secret. Unfortunately for them, there's Veronica Mars, a smart, fearless private investigator dedicated to solving the town's toughest mysteries.
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
EMMY® NOMINATED Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.
The Great
The Great
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2020)
EMMY® NOMINATED The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history. A fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter. Incorporating historical facts occasionally, the series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.
Monsterland
Monsterland
TVMA • Horror • TV Series (2020)
Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland, an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters.
Plan B
Plan B
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2021)
After a regrettable first sexual encounter, a straight-laced high school student (Kuhoo Verma) and her slacker best friend (Victoria Moroles) have 24 hours to hunt down a Plan B pill in America's heartland.

Cancel Anytime

Switch plans or cancel your subscription any time. No hidden fees, ever.

More TV. More Choice.

Stream big with Hulu. Plans start at just $5.99/month.

TV That Gets You

Watch on 2 different screens at the same time.