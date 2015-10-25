1 season available

Zorro: The Chronicles

TVG • Animation, Kids, Adventure • TV Series • 2015

Zorro The Chronicles introduces a teenage Don Diego, who faces the greatest challenge of his life as he fights for justice against numerous unscrupulous foes.

Zorro The Chronicles introduces a teenage Don Diego, who faces the greatest challenge of his life as he fights for justice against numerous unscrupulo...more

1 season available (26 episodes)

1 season available

(26 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

The Return

After five years in Spain, Diego de la Vega sails home to his beloved California. Everything has changed. The citizens of Los Angeles are now under the thumb of the cruel Captain Monasterio. A mysterious masked avenger shows up. His name is Zorro!
Episode 2

The Mine

Diego rides out to the Chumash tribe to visit his grandmother, Tainah, only to find Captain Monasterio and his soldiers in the village rounding up all the men to take them to a mountain labor camp where they will break stones.
Episode 3

The Trap

Monasterio sets a trap for Zorro. As bait, he arrests innocent Indians. Next, he pretends to ride out of Los Angeles with his troops, leaving behind only Sergeant Garcia and a few men.
Episode 4

Two Rebel Hearts

Diego’s father is determined that his son will marry lovely Carmen, the daughter of his best friend, Don Luis de Villalonga, a fellow ranchero.
Episode 5

The Maestro

To be rid of Zorro once and for all, Captain Monasterio hires Don Ramirez, an expert swordsman. A fencing contest will be held in Los Angeles.
Episode 6

The Cannons of Monterey

Captain Monasterio has brought two cannons from Monterey to force the Chumash out of their village and, thus, take their lands.
Episode 7

The Ransom

Don Rodrigo Malapensa, a new ranchero in the area, wants to purchase the ranch belonging to the de la Vega family.
Episode 8

Zorro’s True Face

Don Malapensa suspects Diego de la Vega of being Zorro. He urges his son Antonio to engage Diego in duel, forcing the lad to defend himself with the unmistakable swordsmanship of Zorro.
Episode 9

Zorro and His Double

Captain Monasterio rounds up all the braves in the Chumash tribe as needed laborers so that he can reopen the silver mine Zorro blocked up.
Episode 10

Zorro the Thief

Captain Monasterio collects a new tax to finance parties at the governor’s mansion in Monterey, even if it costs the poor peasants of Los Angeles their last peso.
Episode 11

The Cattle Drive

Ines de la Vega and Bernardo drive cattle northward to Monterey with Sergeant Garcia as their escort.
Episode 12

A Bell for Los Angeles

Don Luis Verdugo, a rich ranchero, gives the Los Angeles church a new bell, hoping his gift will secure him the governor’s appointment as city alcade. Captain Monasterio will then have to obey him!
Episode 13

The Tornado

Captain Monasterio wants to send the governor a trunk full of gifts but a storm is brewing over Los Angeles. Yuma the Yaqui bandit disguises himself as Zorro, attacks the garrison, and nabs the trunk full of gifts.
Episode 14

The Spirit of the Sea

Don Rodrigo Malapensa and Captain Monasterio want to build a harbor for Los Angeles on the very spot where the Chumash village stands. Sisquoc, a young warrior, impulsively tries to prevent the plan by kidnapping Captain Monasterio.
Episode 15

The Grains of Wrath

Bandits attack the seed salesmen who supply area farmers. It’s no fluke that Don Rodrigo Malapensa is the only one left with any seed, or that he is now selling it at a very high price.
Episode 16

The Plot

Doña Isabella Verdugo and Don Rodrigo Malapensa conspire to make Captain Monasterio fall in disgrace.
Episode 17

Drought

Los Angeles is suffering from a terrible drought. The rivers run dry. Cattle lack water. Captain Monasterio requisitions the city’s only well that still has water.
Episode 18

The Desirable Heiress

Antonio Malapensa asks Ines de la Vega to marry him. His father, Don Rodrigo Malapensa, realizes this is a golden opportunity to gain title to the de la Vega family’s lands.
Episode 19

The Foolproof Plan

Captain Monasterio has all the young men of the area arrested because one of them must be Zorro. Diego de la Vega and Bernardo wind up in jail with the others.
Episode 20

The Treasure Map

Ching, a cartographer sent by the Emperor of China, arrives in Los Angeles in hopes of locating the treasure of the famous corsair, Francis Drake.
Episode 21

Like Wolves

Doña Isabella Verdugo has evidence that Don Rodrigo Malapensa is a bandit. It’s a cufflink that he lost during an attack on local farmers.
Episode 22

The Leap

Doña Isabella Verdugo discovers a dark secret about Don Rodrigo Malapensa’s past. She blackmails him by demanding that he attack a stagecoach transporting fresh pesos.
Episode 23

Banished

Sisquoc, the young Chumash warrior who kidnapped Captain Monasterio, is still hiding in the mountains in hopes of escaping his vengeance. But he falls into an ambush.
Episode 24

The Impostor

Doña Isabella Verdugo learns that Governor Parasol wishes to appoint Don Alejandro de la Vega as alcalde of Los Angeles. Enraged that her husband Don Luis Verdugo wasn’t chosen, she tries to find a way to get de la Vega out of the picture.
Episode 25

Carte Blanche

Zorro rides to Monterey to teach a lesson to Governor Parasol for collecting a heavy tax to finance the galas held at the presidio. The humiliated governor then accuses Captain Monasterio of being incapable of arresting Zorro.
Episode 26

Force

Captain Toledano is now in charge of the Los Angeles garrison, and Don Luis Verdugo is greatly appreciated as the city’s new alcade.

1 season available (26 episodes)

