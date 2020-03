Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Zoey Clarke is a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in the tech world of San Francisco. After an unexpected event, she starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through music. People are unknowingly singing their feelings through popular songs -- just to her. At first, she questions her own sanity and turns to the only person she thinks can help explain what's happening -- her neighbor Mo, a devoted music enthusiast, and DJ. With Mo's help, she realizes what's happening and soon discovers that this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift.