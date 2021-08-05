• 1 season available (4 episodes)

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Episode 1

The Day Before

On the eve of the worst crisis in human history, Congresswoman Jennifer Brown clashes with the President. Her children Yorick and Hero reach an emotional crossroads. None of them know their lives are about to change forever.
Episode 2

Would the World Be Kind

After a mass casualty event wipes out every creature with a Y chromosome, President Jennifer Brown responds to the crisis. Yorick fears he may be the only survivor. Hero attempts to right a wrong.
Episode 3

Neil

With Jennifer and Yorick reunited, Agent 355 pitches a plan for what comes next. The dead President’s daughter, Kimberly, circles Jennifer’s secret. Meanwhile, Nora Brady and her daughter Mack say goodbye to home.
Upcoming
Episode 4

Karen and Benji

On Jennifer’s orders, Yorick and Agent 355 search for a geneticist who can unravel the mystery of how he survived. Meanwhile, Hero and Sam encounter a dangerous group of women.

Official Trailer

Gone Teaser

About this Show

Y: The Last Man

Traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome except one cisgender man and his pet monkey. Survivors struggle to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

Starring: Diane LaneJuliana CanfieldMarin IrelandAmber TamblynAshley Romans

TVMADramaScience FictionTV Series2021

