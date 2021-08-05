About this Show
Y: The Last Man
Traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome except one cisgender man and his pet monkey. Survivors struggle to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.
Starring: Diane LaneJuliana CanfieldMarin IrelandAmber TamblynAshley Romans
