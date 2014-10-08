1 season available

World Trigger

TV14 • Anime, Adventure, Science Fiction, Comedy, Animation, International, Action • TV Series • 2014

The story of a friendship between a human boy and a visitor from another world. With superhuman technology at their fingertips, Yuma Kuga and Osamu Mi...more

The story of a friendship between a human boy and a visitor from another world. With superhuman technology at their fingertips, Yuma Kuga and Osamu Mi...more

1 season available (73 episodes)

1 season available

(73 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) Visitor from the Other World

A gate to another world opened in Mikado City. Invaders from another dimension, referred to as Neighbors, overran the area around the gate, leaving the city gripped by fear. However, a mysterious group suddenly appeared and repelled the Neighbors.
Episode 2

(Sub) Neighbor and Trion Soldier

The Miwa Squad rushes into battle only to find a defeated giant laying in the aftermath. Bewildered, Osamu falls into ranks with the boy-Neighbor Yuma, whose reckless ways attract new threats. As danger closes in, the two begin to trust each other.
Episode 3

(Sub) Osamu Mikumo's Ability

Combat-use Trion Soldiers attack when a gate opens in Osamu’s school just outside of the Forbidden Zone. Worried he’s not strong enough, Yuma tries to stop Osamu from fighting back, but Osamu’s determination to save the other students is limitless.
Episode 4

(Sub) Ai Kitora, A-Rank No.5 Agent

Osamu gets more trouble than credit when he claims to have defeated Trion Soldier Marmod. Really, he’s covering for the Neighbor, Yuma. Kitora, an A-rank Border Agent, is furious with Osamu for stepping out of line… But does she suspect the truth?
Episode 5

(Sub) Power Elite, Yuichi Jin

Kitora boldly jumps onto the back of Ilgar, a new type of Trion Soldier, while it’s mid-flight and bent on attacking the city below. Suddenly, Ilgar transforms, enters self-destruct mode and plummets toward its target. How will she escape now?!
Episode 6

(Sub) Chika Amatori's Side Effect

Yuichi and Osamu's critical mission to investigate the abnormal gate puts a lot of pressure on Osamu. Meanwhile, Yuma follows Replica’s advice and conducts an investigation of his own. The next morning, Osamu and Yuichi have a fateful meeting with Yuma...
Episode 7

(Sub) Miwa Squad's Assault

Osamu reaches out to Yuma and Replica. He and Chika learn some critical information about Neighbors from Yuma, but they're soon discovered by two A-Rank agents, Shuji and Yosuke; they're searching for a Neighbor in human form...
Episode 8

(Sub) The Black Trigger

Shuji and Yosuke are soon joined by two snipers and they wage a four on one battle against Yuma. Osamu seeks help from Yuichi for the human-form Neighbor but is told to stand down. Can Yuma defeat four A-Rank Agents all by himself?!
Episode 9

(Sub) The Organization Known As Border

With Shuji's squad singlehandedly defeated, the Border Agency's executives order Yuichi to defeat Yuma and recover the Black Trigger. Osamu worries about Yuichi's impending clash, while a secret hidden by Yuma is slowly exposed.
Episode 10

(Sub) Tamakoma Branch

Yuma is invited to join the Border Agency’s Tamakoma Branch, and agrees on the condition that Osamu and Chika join with him. Surrounded by elite agents at the Tamakoma headquarters, Osamu can't help but feel uneasy.
Episode 11

(Sub) Each One's Determination

Yuma's revealed why he came from the other world. Chika's resolved to join the Border Agency so she can go to the other world in search of her friend and her older brother. What will Osamu do now that he's learned Yuma's secret and Chika's true purpose?
Episode 12

(Sub) A-Rank Agents of Tamakoma

Osamu, Yuma and Chika set their sights on joining the expeditionary force. First, they'll need to win a tournament called the Rank Wars. In preparation, they start training under seasoned A-Rank vets Reiji Kizaki, Kyosuke Karasuma, and Kirie Konami.
Episode 13

(Sub) Border's Top Teams

Yuichi and Yuma join forces...while Commander Masamune begins to fear the power gathering in the Tamakoma Branch. He orders his elite unit to seize the Black Trigger. Now, the only thing standing in the way of their prize is the powerful Yuichi Jin.
Episode 14

(Sub) No.1 Attacker, Kei Tachikawa

The battle between the A-Rank attack unit and Yuichi Jin begins to rage. In the face of top-level agents, Yuichi tries to turn it into a test of endurance. But just as Shiro Kikuchihara gets by him, Yuichi's Black Trigger goes off!
Episode 15

(Sub) Black Trigger, Fujin

Yuichi finally reveals his "Wind Blade" technique with the Black Trigger. As his battle with A-Rank vets Kei and Soya reaches its climax, the Arashiyama Unit shows up in support and clashes with the Miwa Unit. Who will emerge victorious?!
Episode 16

(Sub) The Future Moves Forward

Yuichi Jin and the Arashiyama Unit repel the enemy. Receiving news of their elite squad's defeat, the Border Agency's headquarters starts to get nervous. At that moment Yuichi appears in the conference room and proposes a deal to Commander Masamune!
Episode 17

(Sub) Border Official Enlistment

The day of Yuma and Chika's initiation into the Border Agency arrives. Osamu nervously stands by in support, while they draw the scrutiny of their new peers. At that time, A-Rank third unit leader Soya Kazama challenges Osamu to a battle!
Episode 18

(Sub) Osamu Mikumo vs. Soya Kazama

Osamu readies for his practice fight against Soya Kazama. Soya is a symbol of overwhelming strength, while Osamu has yet to land a hit in over twenty battles! Osamu's feeling totally helpless, when something Soya says lights a fire under him.
Episode 19

(Sub) Rank War, Shun Midorikawa's Plot

Osamu doesn't know how to deal with his new reputation as "the guy who tied with Soya Kazama". He is soon challenged by one of his fellow agents to a Rank War. A huge crowd gathers and Osamu is about to be thrown into another battle...!
Episode 20

(Sub) Duel! Yuma vs Midorikawa

Yuma and Shun Midorikawa's fight begins. Yuma quietly rages over Shun's humiliating public defeat of Osamu. How will he fight against the A-rank vet? Meanwhile, Commander Kido convenes a meeting to prepare for the forecast massive Neighbor invasion.
Episode 21

(Sub) The Neighbors' World

The Border brass puts together a strategy based on Replica's information about Neighborhood. Meanwhile, Yuichi Jin senses impending danger for Osamu and asks Shuji Miwa for help. A massive battle with the Neighbors is about to begin in Mikado City!
Episode 22

(Sub) The Large-Scale Invasion Begins

The Neighbors' large-scale invasion finally begins. The invading army of Trion soldierrs is countered with a defense strategy. Just as the battle seems to turn in Border's favor, a new Trion soldier, Rabbit, emerges from a defeated Bamster!
Episode 23

(Sub) The Holy Land, Aftokrator

Border seeks a way to counter the new Trion soldier, Rabbit. Yuma prevents Trion soldiers from infiltrating the city, but is mistaken for the enemy and attacked by the B-rank Chano Unit. Meanwhile, an Ilgar Trion Soldier menaces Border headquarters!
Episode 24

(Sub) Meeden's Baby Birds

Trion soldiers from Aftokrator appear all over Mikado City. Border is forced to divide its forces to deal with their numbers. Chika's C-rank unit is attacked while organizing the civilian evacuation. What is Aftokrator's true goal?
Episode 25

(Sub) The Most Powerful Squad in Border

The C-rank units are revealed to be the true target. The battle intensifies as Hyrein sends humanoid Neighbors Enedora and Ranbanein into combat. Osamu fights to give the C-ranks a chance to escape, but Rabbit's merciless attack on Chika continues!
Episode 26

(Sub) Fierce Fight! Enedora vs Kazama Squad

Aftokrator's humanoid Neighbors are unveiled. These so-called Horn Triggers overwhelm the Border agents with powerful Triggers! The A-rank Kazama Unit uses Kikuchihara's Side Effect in a skillful combo play against Enedora, but will their luck continue?
Episode 27

(Sub) Border On the Counterattack

Kizaki, Karauma and Konami fight the sinister Hyuse and Viza so that Osamu and Chika can escape. Meanwhile, Ranbanein easily defeats Chano unit and takes on Yoneya, Izumi, Midorikawa and Azuma's combined forces. Can Jin's worst case scenario be prevented?
Episode 28

(Sub) Organon User

Kizaki has figured out Hyuse's Trigger, Lambiris. He orders Karasuma and Konami to protect the city while he holds off Hyuse and Viza. Viza acknowledges the skilled Kizaki as a worthy opponent, and decides to use Aftokrator's national treasure!
Episode 29

(Sub) A Crossroads of Fate

Viza and Hyuse continue to pursue Chika, but Yuma and Jin arrive just in time. Yuma faces off against Viza while Jin battles Hyuse. Osamu and Karasuma lead Chika and the C-rank agents to Border HQ. However, Enedora's rampage has the HQ in chaos!
Episode 30

(Sub) The Enemy Captain, Hyrein

Suwa unit traps Enedora in a virtual training room. Director Shinoda goes to offer them back-up, and the tides begin to turn for Border. Mira's 7 Rabits block the evacuees led by Osamu, as the Aftokrator leader Hyrein heads out to capture Chika!
Episode 31

(Sub) Osamu Mikumo's Determination

Hyrein's attack turns Chika into a cube. Osamu blames himself, but is inspired by his fellow Border agents to race for Border HQ in an attempt to save Chika. Meanwhile, at Border HQ, Director Shinoda joins Suwa's battle against the invading Enedora!
Episode 32

(Sub) Implacable Enedora

Director Shinoda corners Enedora in the virtual training room. However, Enedora's powerful Black Trigger attack are more than a match for the Border agents' group attacks. Meanwhile, Karasuma faces Hyrein and activates his true power, Geist!
Episode 33

(Sub) The Terror of Hyrein

Karasuma uses Geist to buy Osamu enough time to make it to the base with Chika's cube. While Geist is immensely powerful, it forces a Bail Out within 200 seconds. Can Karasuma change the future predicted by Jin?
Episode 34

(Sub) A Fierce Showdown! The Fight of the Best

Skillfully using Red Bullet, a Trigger for advanced users, Miwa proves himself the equal of Hyrein. Facing defeat at the hands of Viza's Organon, Yuma recalls what his father taught him. Taking Osamu's words to heart, he commits to a risky plan!
Episode 35

(Sub) The End of the Battle

Yuma defeats Viza but is low on Trion. Miwa is separated from victory. Osamu is captured by Hyrein within sight of Border HQ. Miwa activates Fujin and fires on Hyrein with Yuma. With 7 seconds to go until the foretold future, can Yuma and Osamu win?
Episode 36

(Sub) The Have-not

Aftokrator retreats, but the wounds of the war are deep. Border struggles to revitalize Mikado City, Yuma searches for the missing Replica, and Osamu remains unconscious. In his dreams, he recalls why he joined Border, and why he seeks to protect Chika.
Episode 37

(Sub) A Hero and a Partner

Osamu wakes up in the hospital, where his mother and Shiori tell him what happened during his week-long coma. Suddenly, Business Director Karasawa takes Osamu out of the hospital to a press conference about the battle. What are Karasawa's true intentions?
Episode 38

(Sub) B-Rank Wars Begin

PR Director Netsuki sets up Osamu as a scapegoat for the devastation from the battle. But Osamu speaks from the heart and changes everyone's mind. Next, Osamu, Yuma and Chika must prepare for the next step towards A Rank: the B Rank Competition!
Episode 39

(Sub) Suwa Squad and Arafune Squad

Mikumo Squad's B Rank Competition debut ends in a stunning win. Their next opponents are the 8th ranked Suwa Squad and the 10th ranked all-Sniper Arafune Squad. Osamu tries to come up with a Tamakoma-support strategy, but can he lead his team to victory?
Episode 40

(Sub) Setting Off! Mikumo Squad

Round 2 of the B Rank Competition begins. Mikumo Squad's opponents are the close-combat specialist Suwa Squad and the all-Sniper Arafune Squad. For their battlefield, Osamu chooses a cityscape stage that seems to favor snipers. What is his secret plan?
Episode 41

(Sub) An Impertinent Rookie

Yuma joins Round 2, armed with a new Option Trigger. Meanwhile, Arafune Squad finds itself hounded by Mikumo Squad and Suwa Squad. Arafune goes back to his roots as a former Attacker and uses the Attacker Trigger Kogetsu. What will Osamu and Chika do?
Episode 42

(Sub) Ko Murakami of Suzunari-1

Mikumo Squad wins Round 2 and is promoted to 8th rank. Their next opponents are the 13th-ranked Nasu Squad and 9th-ranked Kuruma Squad. Yuma requests Individual Rank Competition with Kuruma's ace Attacker, Ko Murakami. What is Murakami's secret ability?
Episode 43

(Sub) Nasu Squad's Choice

After Yuma's unexpected loss, the team rushes to find a counter for Murakami's powerful Side Effect. Meanwhile, Kuruma Squad and Nasu Squad make their own preparations for battle as well. What stage will Nasu Squad choose? How will each team respond?
Episode 44

(Sub) The Battle in the Foul Weather

Round 3 begins in a violent storm. While Mikumo Squad and Kuruma Squad focus on finding each other, Nasu Squad carries out their strategy as planned. Just as Nasu Squad seems to have the advantage, Chika's Ibis strikes. Can Mikumo Squad grasp victory?
Episode 45

(Sub) The Thing That Decides the Battle

The team members are divided due to Chika dropping the bridge. While Osamu goes after points on the east side, Yuma faces off against Murakami and Kumatani in a triple-attacker showdown in the west. The stakes are high for all teams. Who will win?
Episode 46

(Sub) The Ace's Willpower

Murakami and Yuma face off on the west side! Murakami feels the pressure of his No. 4 Attacker title, and Yuma is weighed down by his past. Both are powerhouses for their teams, but which of these high-level attackers will come out on top?
Episode 47

(Sub) The Captain's Pride

The B-Rank Competition's third round finale! Yuma triumphs while the team leaders fight on the east side. Osamu seeks to change the tide of battle by drawing water into the city and pitting Nasu against Kuruma. The three-way battle is about to conclude.
Episode 48

(Sub) And Towards the Future

Mikumo Squad joins the B-rank upper tier. The fight against the top B-rank squads will be a touchstone for promotion to A-rank. Anticipating this, Osamu struggles with his inability to score a single point on his own and comes to a conclusion.
Episode 49

(Sub) Fugitives from Another World

Jin and Tachikawa battle new Trion soldiers that appear in Mikado City. Meanwhile, Tamakoma-2 takes a break for a training retreat in Shizuka City, only to encounter a boy who controls unknown Trion soldiers and his mysterious female companion.
Episode 50

(Sub) Invisible Assailants

Zeno, a refugee from Elgates, begs Yuma and Osamu to harbor Lilith and him during their stay in this world. With Chika taken hostage, Osamu and Yuma have no choice but to agree. As they return to the Shizuka City retreat, an unseen assassin strikes!
Episode 51

(Sub) Xeno's Trion Soldiers

Kazama Squad heads into combat as Gojima City is attacked by new Trion soldiers. Osamu tries to befriend Zeno and Lilith. Zeno offers to reveal his past, if Osamu will agree to a one-on-one fight. How far will he go to learn the truth about Elgates?
Episode 52

(Sub) The Sunset of Meeden

Despite Lilith's best efforts, she can't hide her loneliness. Chika and Osamu work with Kitora and Midorikawa to try and cheer her up. At that moment, Karon and Gieve make their move, commanding Trion soldiers with special abilities.
Episode 53

(Sub) The One That Shall Be Saved

While studying with Yoneya and Kodera, Miwa sees young siblings and is reminded of his past. The peace is shattered by an attack from Gieve's Spider-type Trion Soldiers. As Miwa Squad tries to rescue the captured citizens, Jin makes an unexpected move.
Episode 54

(Sub) Giev's Thrust

Zeno's devotion to Lilith leads him to treat Yuma and Chika like tools, enraging Osamu. Meanwhile, Gieve and Karon threaten Shizuka City with massive Trion soldiers! As Osamu's team joins Kitora in defending the city, Gieve isolates Osamu and Zeno.
Episode 55

(Sub) Dead or Alive

Arashiyama Squad gathers Border's aces! Arafune and Murakami join in the battle, destroying Gieve's Trion soldiers. But Gieve's plot to blow up Shizuka City using massive Trion soldiers proceeds. As Osamu comes up with a plan, Zeno takes his own action.
Episode 56

(Sub) The Secret of Lilith

Shiori takes Yuma, Osamu, and Chika on a relaxing trip to Shizuka Marine World with Zeno and Lilith. But the peace is interrupted by an attack by Gieve's powerful Trion soldiers. Lilith's body reaches its limit and begins to change, revealing her secret.
Episode 57

(Sub) Xeno and Lilith

Lilith unleashes her hidden power to protect Xeno and Yuma from Giev and Charon. But Osamu is captured and Lilith falls into a deep sleep. Xeno tells the story of how he and Lilith met, and why they fled from Ergatis.
Episode 58

(Sub) The Captured Osamu

Yuma, Chika and Xeno take the fight to the enemy in order to rescue Osamu. However, a cunning trap separates them, forcing Yuma into a one-on-one fight against Giev. A Trion soldier generates a mysterious virtual world where Yuma faces an unexpected foe.
Episode 59

(Sub) The Two Black Triggers

Zeno and Chika find Osamu, while Yuma continues his fight against Giev. He struggles against Giev and Charon's skillful coordination, so similar to what he had with Replica. At the same time, a new Trion soldier threatens Osamu, Chika and Xeno.
Episode 60

(Sub) The Adventure of Yotaro

Yotaro heads towards Shizuka City with Raijinmaru, hoping to catch up to Konami. He meets a troubled young girl named Cocoa and befriends her. As a violent fight between Border agents and Trion soldiers breaks out, Yotaro's true battle begins.
Episode 61

(Sub) Truth and Lies

Backed into a corner, Giev and Charon go for an all-out attack. Yuma and friends fight back with the help of Reiji, Konami, and Karasuma. There's only 1 day left until Zeno and Lilith leave Meeden for another world. Suddenly, Giev's body begins to change.
Episode 62

(Sub) Giev and Charon

Giev's secret is revealed. Just like Lilith, he's a Humanoid Trion Soldier created by Lamia. Meanwhile, all of Shizuka City's citizens become Charon's hostages. Tachikawa, Kazama and other A-Rank Border agents gather in Shizuka City for the coming battle.
Episode 63

(Sub) A Reversed Future

Zeno's hand slices through the air as Monster Giev absorbs Lilith to complete his transformation. Charon begins a countdown to a massive explosion that will destroy all. Unable to trust Osamu, Yuma and Chika, Zeno goes on a solo mission to rescue Lilith.
Episode 64

(Sub) A Prisoner from Aftokrator

Yuma, Osamu and Chika return to Tamakoma Branch and begin preparations for the B-Rank Rank Wars against the upper tier teams. Hyuse, a prisoner of war since the Large-Scale Invasion, is taken to Main Headquarters. What are Commander Kido's true goals?
Episode 65

(Sub) No.1 Shooter, Masataka Ninomiya

Aftokrator's Black Trigger user, Enedora, is alive! Enedora sheds new light on the Large Scale Invasion and the reason that Chika was targeted. Meanwhile, B-Rank No. 1 team leader Ninomiya approaches Osamu and Chika. Osamu makes a tough decision.
Episode 66

(Sub) Sharpened Fangs

Tamakoma-2 starts individual training in preparation for the B-Rank rank wars. Osamu visits Arashiyama for shooter training. Chika meets a young boy during group sniper training. Yuma meets Kageura, an agent that No. 4 attacker Murakami has never beaten.
Episode 67

(Sub) The Battle of the B-Rank Top Teams

During their brief encounter, Yuma senses Kageura's limitless skill. Osamu receives shooter training from Arashiyama and Izumi, allowing him to truly contribute to the team. If they win, Mikumo Squad's promotion to A-Rank could become a reality.
Episode 68

(Sub) The Targeted Tamakoma

Ninomiya Squad, Kageura Squad, Azuma Squad and Mikumo Squad face off! As tensions mount, each team targets Osamu and closes in. Meanwhile, the two strongest B-Rank agents, Ninomiya and Kageura, assess the situation. Can Mikumo Squad survive the onslaught?
Episode 69

(Sub) A Battle Royal

Osamu is quickly knocked out of combat by Azuma, former leader of an A-Rank No. 1 team. Chika tries to overcome her inability to fire on humans, but her sniping reveals her location. Meanwhile, Yuma enters a battle royale against 5 Attackers.
Episode 70

(Sub) A Captain's Duty

Yuma faces Kageura. Ninomiya takes advantage of this to attack them both. After the battle, Osamu is devastated by his defeat. Kazama's advice leads him to make a major decision for the sake of the team, just as a new threat approaches Mikado City.
Episode 71

(Sub) A New Threat

Shinoda announces an imminent invasion by a new Neighbor country. Tachikawa and Kazama Squad are assigned to deal with the threat, based on Jin's predictions. Osamu follows Jin's suggestion to add a new member to Mikumo Squad.
Episode 72

(Sub) An Evolving Mikumo Squad

After the Rank Wars against the B-Rank upper tier squads, Mikumo Squad tries to up their game. Yuzuru gives Chika an idea for overcoming her weaknesses, and Osamu gathers information about Hyuse, while an A-Rank Team leader tries to headhunt Yuma.
Episode 73

(Sub) To the Future

Osamu continues to try to improve himself, Chika confronts her faults, and Yuma has faith in them. Mikumo Squad's losses in the B-Rank Rank Wars motivate them further. As a new Neighbor invasion of Border HQ begins, can they open a path to the future?

