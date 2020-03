Wolf Girl & Black Prince

Erika is proud to let her friends know about the relationship she has with her not so real boyfriend. Living the lie, Erika crafts up this dream guy complete with pictures and everything. Little does she know, that guy, Sata Kyouya, is in her grade at the same school! Sata turns out to be quite the sadist and in order to keep up appearances she must go along with all of his demands.