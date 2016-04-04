1 season available

WIRED's Autocomplete Interviews

Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series • 2016

The internet searches for answers and WIRED goes right to the source for the answer.

The internet searches for answers and WIRED goes right to the source for the answer.

Start watching WIRED's Autocomplete Interviews

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (56 episodes)

1 season available

(56 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Melissa McCarthy & Kristen Bell Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Bell answer a Google Autocomplete interview together.
Episode 2

NASA Astronauts Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

NASA astronauts Tim Kopra and Jeff Williams and European Space Agency astronaut Tim Peake are currently living on board the International Space station and answer the internet’s most searched questions.
Episode 3

Ice Cube Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Ice Cube takes WIRED's Autocomplete Interview, answering the world's most searched questions about himself.
Episode 4

Common Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Common takes WIRED's Autocomplete Interview, answering the most searched questions about him.
Episode 5

Eve Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Eve takes WIRED's Autocomplete Interview, answering the most searched questions about herself.
Episode 6

Seth Rogen & Rose Byrne Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, stars of upcoming film 'Neighbors 2,' answer the internet’s most searched questions in WIRED's Autocomplete interview.
Episode 7

The Cast of Warcraft Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Toby Kebbell, and Robert Kazinsky answer the web's most searched questions.
Episode 8

Slow Mo Guys, MatPat, AsapSCIENCE, and Burnie Burns Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

MatPat, AsapSCIENCE, The Slow Mo Guys and Burnie Burns answer the internet's most searched questions,
Episode 9

Dana Carvey Answers the Web’s Most Searched Questions

Dana Carvey, star of the upcoming film 'The Secret Life of Pets,' answers the internet's most searched questions about himself.
Episode 10

Mr. Robot's Carly Chaikin Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Carly Chaikin, star of MR. ROBOT, answers the internet’s most searched questions about herself.
Episode 11

Cara Delevingne Answers the Web’s Most Searched Questions

Cara Delevingne, star of Suicide Squad and Luc Besson’s much anticipated Valerian, hangs with WIRED to answer the Internet’s most searched questions about herself.
Episode 12

Chelsea Handler Answers the Web’s Most Searched Questions

Chelsea Handler hangs with WIRED to answer the internet’s most Googled questions about herself.
Episode 13

Blindspot's Jaimie Alexander Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Jaimie Alexander hangs with WIRED to answer the Internet's most searched questions about herself.
Episode 14

Reggie Watts Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Reggie Watts answers the Internet's most searched questions about himself.
Episode 15

Jennifer Aniston & Jason Bateman Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Office Christmas Party stars Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman hang with WIRED to answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 16

Kate McKinnon & Vanessa Bayer Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Office Christmas Party stars Kate McKinnon and Vanessa Bayer hang with WIRED to answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 17

The Cast of "Rogue One" Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" stars answer the internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 18

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

"Passengers" stars Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 19

Tracy Morgan Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

"Fist Fight" star Tracy Morgan answers the Internet's most searched questions about himself.
Episode 20

The Cast of 'Sesame Street' Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Your favorite stars hang with WIRED to answer the Internet's most searched questions about 'Sesame Street' and themselves.
Episode 21

Samuel L. Jackson Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

"Kong: Skull Island" star Samuel L. Jackson answers the Internet's most searched questions about himself.
Episode 22

Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Life' stars Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal waste some time with WIRED and answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 23

Chris Evans Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Gifted' star Chris Evans takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the Internet's most searched questions about himself.
Episode 24

Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 25

Anne Hathaway & Jason Sudeikis Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Colossal' stars Jason Sudeikis and Anne Hathaway answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 26

Salma Hayek & Eugenio Derbez Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

How To Be a Latin Lover' stars Salma Hayek and Eugenio Derbez answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 27

Amy Schumer & Goldie Hawn Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Snatched' stars Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 28

Steve Carell & Kristen Wiig Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 29

Will Ferrell & Amy Poehler Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

The House' stars Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 30

Al Gore Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions on Climate Change

Politician and activist Al Gore answers the Internet's most searched questions about climate change.
Episode 31

Matthew McConaughey & Idris Elba Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 32

Dave Franco, Kumail Nanjiani and Fred Armisen Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Dave Franco, Fred Armisen, and Kumail Nanjiani take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 33

Tom Cruise & Doug Liman Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

om Cruise and director Doug Liman take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 34

Josh Brolin & Taylor Kitsch Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Josh Brolin and Taylor Kitsch take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 35

Matt Damon & Julianne Moore Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Matt Damon and Julianne Moore take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 36

Nick Jonas Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Nick Jonas takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answer the Internet's most searched questions about himself.
Episode 37

Stranger Things Cast Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Stranger Things stars Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answer the Internet's most searched questions about Stranger Things and themselves.
Episode 38

The Last Jedi Cast Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Star Wars: The Last Jedi stars Mark Hamill, Laura Dern, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson and Kelly Marie Tran take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview.
Episode 39

John Cena Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Ferdinand star John Cena answers the Internet's most searched questions about himself and his character, Ferdinand the Bull.
Episode 40

Owen Wilson & Ed Helms Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Owen Wilson and Ed Helms answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 41

Will Smith & Joel Edgerton Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Will Smith and Joel Edgerton answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 42

Black Panther Cast Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview.
Episode 43

Google Search Team Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Ben Gomes (VP, Search Engineering) and Chris Haire (Product Manager, Autocomplete) from Google's search team take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview.
Episode 44

Bruce Willis Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Bruce Willis takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview.
Episode 45

Charlize Theron & David Oyelowo Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Charlize Theron and David Oyelowo answer the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 46

Alicia Vikander Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Alicia Vikander takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about herself.
Episode 47

This Is Us Cast Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview,
Episode 48

Jennifer Garner Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

ennifer Garner takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview.
Episode 49

Charlie Day Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Charlie Day takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answer the internet's most searched questions about himself.
Episode 50

Jeff Goldblum Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Jeff Goldblum takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about himself.
Episode 51

Taraji P. Henson & Tyler Perry Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Tyler Perry and star Taraji P. Henson take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview.
Episode 52

John Krasinski Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

John Krasinski takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about himself.
Episode 53

Ansel Elgort & Suki Waterhouse Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Ansel Elgort and Suki Waterhouse take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about themselves.
Episode 54

Terry Crews Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Terry Crews takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about himself.
Episode 55

Solo Cast Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Solo: A Star Wars Story' stars Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Joonas Suotamo take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview.
Episode 56

Shawn Mendes Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Shawn Mendes takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about himself.

You May Also Like

10 Essentials
Fashion & Beauty, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Tinder Takeover
Lifestyle & Culture, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
5 Levels
Science & Technology, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Tasty 101
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2016)
Open Door
Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2018)
You Sang My Song
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Music • TV Series (2017)
Sneaker Shopping
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Fashion & Beauty • TV Series (2017)
Container Homes
TVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Actually Me
Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Twitter Tech Support
Science & Technology, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Celebrity Living
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2017)
24 Hours With
Fashion & Beauty, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Behind Tasty
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Working 24 Hours At...
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2015)
73 Questions
Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (56 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial