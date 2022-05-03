About this Show
Who Do You Believe?
Simultaneous storytelling takes viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives. The audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details. The viewers will play armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth. There are two sides to every story -- and there's no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child or way of life. Every episode culminates by revealing key details from the adjudicated cases leaving viewers to question: "Who Do You Believe?"