While You Were Sleeping (TV)

TV14 • Adventure, Reality, Korean, Health & Wellness, International, Action • TV Series • 2017

A young woman with bad premonition dreams meets two people who suddenly develop the same ability. Nam Hong Joo (Suzy) lives with her mother, Yoon Moo...more

A young woman with bad premonition dreams meets two people who suddenly develop the same ability. Nam Hong Joo (Suzy) lives with her mother, Yoon Moo

Episodes
Hong Joo's dream is sure to come true someday. Then one day, Hong Joo sees a strange man in a dream. In the dream, Hong Joo seemed to know the man. She cried affectionately and ran to hug him. After the dream, Hong Joo sees him in front of her house...
Jae Chan was a good man to Hong Joo. He told her about the evil nature of her boyfriend, Yoo Beom, and prevented terrible futures ahead. However, Hong Joo was a strange person to Jae Chan. She just believes what he says that no one would believe.
Hong Joo and Jae Chan combine their dreams to discover the reality of future tragedy. Jae Chan and Hong Joo decide to visit Seung Won together to stop the future. When they manage to arrive at the accident place, Hong Joo and Jae Chan meet a third helper.
Woo Tak tells Jae Chan about his secret... Jae Chan's reaction is strange. There is a truthlessness but he believes. Hong Joo even believes this ridiculous secret too. The three people shared their secret. What do the three of them have in common?
Although it was a dream, Jae Chan accepted Hong Joo's kiss. Jae Chan goes to work earlier than usual to avoid Hong Joo. However, Hong Joo does not know Jae Chan's mind. She wants to see him so she came to the cafe early in the morning and awaits him...
Jae Chan and Seung Won are planning to eat breakfast every morning at Hong Joo's house. Hong Joo thinks Jae Chan is so cheeky who makes fun of her. Thus, Hong Joo says she saw Jae Chan's daily lives in her dream. What would Jae Chan's daily life be like?
Jae Chan and Woo Tak saved Hong Joo from the desperately dangerous situation. However, Woo Tak is hospitalized with serious injuries. Jae Chan and Hong Joo blame themselves that Woo Tak suffers from the injuries due to them.
Hong Joo sees Woo Tak under threat from Hak Yeong in her dream so she heads to Woo Tak's house and sees Hak Yeong turn herself in to the police. Woo Tak believes his friend Hak Yeong is innocent but Jae Chan thinks differently...
Jae Chan is being seriously injured in Hong Joo's dream. Hong Joo realizes that it happens when Do Hak Yeong is released. Meanwhile, Jae Chan is criticized by the public due to Yoo Beom's interview and he is in a much more desperate situation.
It was Hong Joo that Jae Chan met, chestnut looking hairstyle girl at a funeral 13 years ago. Though he had short time with her but it was so intense that he missed her for last 13 years. What did Jae Chan want to say to Hong Joo during his injury?
After leaving the hospital, Jae Chan stays at Hong Joo's house. Moon Seon, who finds out that Jae Chan and Hong Joo had a relationship 13 years ago, shows a cold attitude toward him. Meanwhile, Hong Joo and Woo Tak dream about prosecutor Jae Chan.
Jae Chan decided to conduct an organ transplant and an autopsy at the same time, but honestly, he is not confident. Hong Joo tells depressed Jae Chan that she dreamed of winning the trial and going to the sea together. Can Hong Joo's dream come true?
Hong Joo covers criminal case team three of the Han River District Public Prosecutors' Office. Hong Joo is to cover every move of prosecutors during three days. How would Jae Chan look like at work? Would it be nice? Would it be disappointing?
Jae Chan and Ji Gwang will reinvestigate the serial murder incidents. Ji Gwang insists on investigating Yoo Beom and Dam Dong together whether there is anything wrong with the investigation. Jae Chan insists it is unnecessary to investigate Dam Dong.
Hong Joo who is kidnapped by Yoo Beom and Ha Joo An, faces an absolute crisis at the rooftop of Hae Gwang Law Firm. Under the anesthesia from Ha Joo An, Hong Joo is paralyzed and slowly faces death. Yoo Beom kiiled Ha Joo An but he claims self-defense.
When Woo Tak's testimony is going to decide Yoo Beom's guilt, Woo Tak makes a big decision. Meanwhile, Dam Dong is aware of Yoo Beom's plan to escape overseas, so he tells Jae Chan. Yoo Beom decides not to let the trial go against him...

