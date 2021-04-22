About this Show
Vanessa Guillen: Remember Her Name
Slain soldier Vanessa Guillen’s shocking murder remains a mystery. The young Army Specialist vanished from Fort Hood April 22, 2020. Her family searched for 69 grueling days, begging top Army leaders and Congress for help. Vanessa’s body was finally found near the army base, bludgeoned, dismembered and burned. The prime suspect took his own life before revealing what really happened. “Vanessa Guillen: Remember Her Name” takes you inside the mysterious case, including exclusive interviews with Vanessa’s parents and sisters, the search crew that found her remains, military sexual assault survivors inspired to share their story after what happened to Vanessa, and the Congresswoman determined to not let Vanessa die in vain.
