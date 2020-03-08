1 season available (3 episodes)

Valley Grown

NewsTV Series2020

Do you know where your food comes from? Chances are, many of the fresh produce and pr...more

Do you know where your food comes from? Chances are, many of the ...More

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

What Central California Does Best

From the world’s largest agriculture trade show to the dogs keeping our food safe, here’s what Central California does best.
Episode 2

Ag Never Stops

Despite the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the agriculture industry never stopped.
Episode 3

Sustainable Farming

How do you farm more, with less? Central California farmers and scientists find out how.

About this Show

Valley Grown

Do you know where your food comes from? Chances are, many of the fresh produce and products you enjoy come from California’s Central Valley, the vast valley between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Valley Grown explores the many facets of California’s agriculture lifestyle and what it takes to bring your favorite foods to your table.

NewsTV Series2020

