Utawarerumono The False Faces

One day, Kuon rescues a young man from a monster. He’s attractive, nearly helpless, a little lazy, more than a little strange… and he has no idea who he is. Kuon names her nameless charge Haku in honor of a “great man” she knows, and after establishing that a girl’s tail is not to be touched without her permission, she decides to take him under her wing. Kuon wants to know who Haku really is, but the secrets his identity will bring to light have the potential to change her entire world.