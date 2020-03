Unlimited Psychic Squad

You don’t have to be psychic to know that Hyobu Kyosuke is trouble waiting to happen. One of the most powerful espers on the planet, Hyobu’s incredible range of abilities and the potential strength of all his talents combined is so terrifying that he wears a device that limits their use except in cases of extreme emergency. The dark side of the world of PSYCHIC SQUAD is unveiled in an incredible new series, where the lines between the good and the bad cease to exist.