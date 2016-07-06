Uncontrollably Fond

Sin Joon Young (Kim Woo Bin) and No Eul (Bae Suzy) were classmates very much in love and inseparable in their teenage years. However, people drift apart, and uncontrollable circumstances led to them going their separate ways. Years later, they meet again as adults. Sin Joon Young is now a successful actor-singer superstar while No Eul has become a producer and director of documentaries. No Eul had a rough childhood. Her father died in a hit-and-run accident and she had to quit school to support herself and her brother. In contrast, Joon Young had his life planned for him. His mother wants him to become a lawyer to follow the footsteps of his estranged father, but he decided to quit law school and become a singer-actor. The two are reunited when No Eul persuades a producer that wanted to film Joon Young’s documentary to give the job to her. Joon Young, dead-set against filming his documentary, initially gives No Eul a miserable time. Gradually, he relents and agrees to do the documentary, using the time to try and win her heart back. Over time, he realises No Eul is different. Now, she is materialistic and values money over justice, doing anything to get ahead. Will No Eul and Joon Young finally get together after all these years, or is their relationship too far gone?