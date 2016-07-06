1 season available (20 episodes)

Uncontrollably FondUncontrollably Fond

Sin Joon Young (Kim Woo Bin) and No Eul (Bae Suzy) were classmates very much in love and inseparable in their teenage years. However, people drift apart, and uncontrollable circumstances led to them going their separate ways.   Years later, they meet again as adults. Sin Joon Young is now a successful actor-singer superstar while No Eul has become a producer and director of documentaries.   No Eul had a rough childhood. Her father died in a hit-and-run accident and she had to quit school to support herself and her brother. In contrast, Joon Young had his life planned for him. His mother wants him to become a lawyer to follow the footsteps of his estranged father, but he decided to quit law school and become a singer-actor.   The two are reunited when No Eul persuades a producer that wanted to film Joon Young’s documentary to give the job to her. Joon Young, dead-set against filming his documentary, initially gives No Eul a miserable time. Gradually, he relents and agrees to do the documentary, using the time to try and win her heart back. Over time, he realises No Eul is different. Now, she is materialistic and values money over justice, doing anything to get ahead.   Will No Eul and Joon Young finally get together after all these years, or is their relationship too far gone?more

Sin Joon Young (Kim Woo Bin) and No Eul (Bae Suzy) were classmate...More

Starring: Bae SuzyKim Woo-binJung Sun-kyung

TV14DramaKoreanInternationalActionAdventureTV Series2016
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $6.99/mo.

New subscribers only.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.  
Details
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Uncontrollably Fond

Sin Joon Young (Kim Woo Bin) and No Eul (Bae Suzy) were classmates very much in love and inseparable in their teenage years. However, people drift apart, and uncontrollable circumstances led to them going their separate ways.   Years later, they meet again as adults. Sin Joon Young is now a successful actor-singer superstar while No Eul has become a producer and director of documentaries.   No Eul had a rough childhood. Her father died in a hit-and-run accident and she had to quit school to support herself and her brother. In contrast, Joon Young had his life planned for him. His mother wants him to become a lawyer to follow the footsteps of his estranged father, but he decided to quit law school and become a singer-actor.   The two are reunited when No Eul persuades a producer that wanted to film Joon Young’s documentary to give the job to her. Joon Young, dead-set against filming his documentary, initially gives No Eul a miserable time. Gradually, he relents and agrees to do the documentary, using the time to try and win her heart back. Over time, he realises No Eul is different. Now, she is materialistic and values money over justice, doing anything to get ahead.   Will No Eul and Joon Young finally get together after all these years, or is their relationship too far gone?

Starring: Bae SuzyKim Woo-binJung Sun-kyungLim Ju-hwanLim Ju-eun

TV14DramaKoreanInternationalActionAdventureTV Series2016
  • hd

You May Also Like

What’s Wrong With Secretary KimTV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2018)
RagnarokPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Rich Man, Poor WomanComedy, Romance • TV Series (2018)
Descendants of the SunTV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2016)
Mr. QueenRomance, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Robin Hood: Prince of ThievesPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1991)
The Legend of the Blue SeaTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
While You Were Sleeping (TV)TV14 • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Oh My VenusTV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Black SailsTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2014)
I'll Go to You When the Weather is NiceKorean, International • TV Series (2020)
The Bastard ExecutionerTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2015)
Boys Before FlowersTV14 • Drama, Korean • TV Series (2009)
A Cowgirl's StoryPG • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2017)
EncounterDrama, Romance • TV Series (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
Bundle / SaveBundle / Save
logos
Includes Hulu (plan of your choice), Disney+, and ESPN+.
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
DISNEY+, ESPN+,
Hulu + Live TV
Monthly price
$6.99/mo
$12.99/mo
$69.99/mo
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required.Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required.
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required.
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with Unlimited DVRRecord Live TV with Unlimited DVR
Record Live TV with Unlimited DVR
Endless entertainment with Disney+, ad-freeEndless entertainment with Disney+, ad-free
Endless entertainment with Disney+, ad-free
Live sports with ESPN+, now on HuluLive sports with ESPN+, now on Hulu
Live sports with ESPN+, now on Hulu
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
*Offer for Hulu (ad-supported) plan only: $1/month for 3 months, then $6.99/month. Redeem by 11:59 PM PST on 5/27/22. New and eligible returning subscribers only. Additional terms apply.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Espanol Add-onEspanol Add-on
Espanol Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.