1 season available

Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers

TVPGDocumentaries • CrimeTV Series • 2017

A Hollywood movie executive and his wife, a one-time beauty queen, were brutally slai...more

A Hollywood movie executive and his wife, a one-time beauty queen...More

Start watching Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (1 episode)

1 season available

(1 episode)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Truth and Lies: the Menendez Brothers - American Sons, American Murderers

Behind the murders of a Hollywood movie executive and his former beauty queen wife by their sons, Lyle and Erik Menendez; Lyle Menendez speaks from prison.

About this Show

Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers

A Hollywood movie executive and his wife, a one-time beauty queen, were brutally slain in the den of their Spanish-style mansion. The special uncovers the hidden clues of the Menendez family's descent into hell including never-before-seen home movies and photos from the family vault and the testimony from members of the Menendez inner circle. The brothers' best friends and neighbors, the lead detectives, lawyers and jurors on the case, and the family members profile the intimate details of the Menendez family, including Erik's secret life.

TVPGDocumentariesCrimeTV Series • 2017
  • hd
You May Also Like
The 1990s: The Deadliest Decade
TV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Truth and Lies: Jonestown, Paradise Lost
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Nightmare Next Door
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Truth and Lies: Waco
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Disappeared
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Truth and Lies: The Family Manson
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Homicide Hunter
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Murder on the Internet
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Barbara Walters Presents: American Scandals
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2015)
The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Deadly Women
TV14 • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Mommy Dead and Dearest
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Twisted Sisters
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
Cold Case Files
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2009)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on