Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers
A Hollywood movie executive and his wife, a one-time beauty queen, were brutally slain in the den of their Spanish-style mansion. The special uncovers the hidden clues of the Menendez family's descent into hell including never-before-seen home movies and photos from the family vault and the testimony from members of the Menendez inner circle. The brothers' best friends and neighbors, the lead detectives, lawyers and jurors on the case, and the family members profile the intimate details of the Menendez family, including Erik's secret life.
