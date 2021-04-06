Total Recall(ed): The Story of America's Largest, Wildest Recall Election

In 2003, Gray Davis became the first California governor to ever face a recall election. Outrage over an electricity crisis and a car tax fueled the grassroots movement, which quickly transformed into a larger than life political circus led by 'The Terminator' Arnold Schwarzenegger. A whopping 134 other candidates jumped into the race including media mogul Arianna Huffington, actor Gary Coleman, Hustler magazine’s Larry Flynt, adult film star Mary Carey, and college student Daniel Watts, who ran using money he won on ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ In just 10 wild weeks, Schwarzenegger overcame accusations of sexual misconduct and political inexperience to power his way to the top of the pack -- ultimately ousting Davis to take on the biggest role of his life: California Governor. For the first time together, key players explain how this one-of-a-kind political moment unfolded. Hear from former Governor Gray Davis, former Lt. Governor Cruz Bustamante, recall petition founder Ted Costa, citizen candidates Mary Carey and Daniel Watts, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, Schwarzenegger's communications director Rob Stutzman, Gray Davis's press secretary Steve Maviglio, historian Barry Bradford, and journalist Phil Matier.