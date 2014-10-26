1 season available (12 episodes)

Following a successful digital run, CMT presents "Tornado Hunters," in which a team of adventurers sets out to capture the world's worst weather on camera. In each episode, Greg Johnson, Chris Chittick and Ricky Forbes, along with their truck, Flash, chase after the biggest and often deadliest tornadoes in North America. From Regina to Mexico and everywhere in between, this trio risks life, limb and windshield to document some of nature's most beautiful and deadly displays of severe weather. With years of experience behind them, Johnson, Chittick and Forbes provide exclusive glimpses of the power of Mother Nature.more

TVPGRealityWeatherTV Series2014
