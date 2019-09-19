1 season available (10 episodes)

Tom Kerridge's American Feast

Documentaries • TV Series2019

The USA has given us some of the most famous foods on the planet. But beyond popcorn,...more

The USA has given us some of the most famous foods on the planet....More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

North Californian Coast

The Michelin-starred chef samples the nation's best dishes and creates new recipes. In the first episode, Tom travels up the Northern California coastline, where he cooks a nori steamed pollock with a beurre blanc and beachcombs.
Episode 2

Oakland

Tom Kerridge travels to Oakland in California, where he cooks a spiced pumpkin pie and learns to prepare traditional northern noodles.
Episode 3

Tucson

Tom Kerridge travels to Tucson in Arizona to experience fantastic food. Later, he cooks his own version of beef brisket chilli and harvests cactus fruit.
Episode 4

Pittsburgh

Tom Kerridge travels to Pittsburgh to sample traditional dishes of the area. He cooks his own version of a meatball sub and learns how to make traditional Polish dumplings.
Episode 5

Colorado

Tom Kerridge travels to Colorado to find out why people who live there are some of the fittest in America, before he makes his own take on traditional Venezuelan arepas.
Episode 6

Central Valley

Tom Kerridge travels to California's Central Valley, where he bakes a delicious walnut and orange cake and harvests asparagus.
Episode 7

Vermont

Tom Kerridge travels to Vermont to experience the local cuisine. He makes his own version of maple and bourbon-glazed chicken wings and samples the states maple syrup.
Episode 8

Washington DC

Tom Kerridge travels to Washington DC to sample local dishes, and he puts his own spin on mac and cheese, using luxurious truffles and four cheeses.
Episode 9

Florida Keys

Tom Kerridge travels to the Florida Keys to samples the tropical cuisine. Later, he cooks a blackened spice sea bass with coconut rice and pineapple salsa.
Episode 10

Best of

Tom Kerridge looks back at his favourite moments of the American culinary road trip. He uses everything he has learned to create his take on the American beef burger.

About this Show

Tom Kerridge's American Feast

The USA has given us some of the most famous foods on the planet. But beyond popcorn, burgers and hot dogs, how much do we really know about American cuisine? In this 10-part series, top chef Tom Kerridge travels from coast to coast across America to find the country’s best kept food secrets. From comforting pancakes and maple syrup in Vermont to meaty tacos in Tucson, this is an exciting culinary adventure to unearth the United States’ best recipes and flavours. Travelling East to West, Tom’s journey captures the heart and soul of American food. From rustling up conch fritters in the Florida Keys and sampling soul food in Oakland to cooking up mountain elk in Colorado – each sizzling episode will feature stunning locations and iconic American cuisine. Every show, Tom will experience delicious dishes with the help of local chefs and home-grown cooks. Whether they’re a street food extraordinaire or a high-end restaurateur, Tom will bring out their captivating personal stories. We’ll see him gathering ingredients out in the Tucson desert, fishing in the Florida Keys, sculpting pierogi in Pittsburgh’s Polish district, and foraging along the California coastline – in each place delving into the fascinating histories of each area’s distinctive cuisine. In each episode he’ll take all he’s learned back to his studio kitchen, combining it with two decades of experience in Britain’s best kitchens, to create mouth-watering dishes that you can make at home. Iconic locations and flavour-packed recipes, Tom Kerridge’s American Feast is a taste-bud tickling adventure into some of the world’s best-loved foods.

DocumentariesTV Series2019
  • hd

You May Also Like

Into
Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Paradise Lost 2: Revelations
Paradise Lost 2: Revelations
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2000)
The Crime of the Century
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
ABC News Documentaries
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Unsolved
Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The Cult of the Family
Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Space Station Fisheye Fly-Through
TVG • Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
Tasty's Making It Big
Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
The Bomber
Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
The Reagans
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
The School That Tried to End Racism
Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America
Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Enhanced
Documentaries • TV Series (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on