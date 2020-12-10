1 season available

Award Shows & Events • NewsNews Magazine • Biography • TV Series • 2020

The annual recipient of the highly regarded honor is revealed, along with the honoree...more

Season2020
Episode 1

TIME Person of the Year

An individual is honored for his or her global influence, and the most important stories of the year are showcased. Businessperson of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Athlete of the Year and Guardian of the Year are also recognized.

About this Show

The annual recipient of the highly regarded honor is revealed, along with the honorees for Businessperson of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Athlete of the Year and Guardians of the Year; the most important stories of 2020 are showcased.

