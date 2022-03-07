About this Show
The Zelenskyy Interview: David Muir Reporting | ABC News Exclusive
President Zelenskyy reacts to the new conditions from the Kremlin to end the war, answers to U.S. and NATO concerns over his pleas for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, discusses his urgent request for fighter jets, and talks about the safety of Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant now in control of the Russians. President Zelenskyy also talks about the resilience of the Ukrainian people, about his wife and children, and he delivers a message to the American people in English.