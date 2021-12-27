The Year: 2021 with Robin Roberts

Celebrities, comedians, politicians, newsmakers and journalists help ABC News look back on the biggest moments of 2021.more

Celebrities, comedians, politicians, newsmakers and journalists h...More

TV Series2021

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $6.99/month.

New subscribers only. 

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
Terms apply
Details

About this Show

The Year: 2021 with Robin Roberts

Celebrities, comedians, politicians, newsmakers and journalists help ABC News look back on the biggest moments of 2021.

TV Series2021

You May Also Like

The Most Magical Story On Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World
TVPG • Award Shows & Events, News • TV Series (2021)
OnlyFans: Selling Sexy
Documentaries, News • TV Series (2021)
Something's Coming: West Side Story - Special Edition of '20/20'
Award Shows & Events, News • TV Series (2021)
The Housewife and the Hustler
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Truth and Lies: Waco
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
GameStopped
Documentaries, News • TV Series (2021)
Truth and Lies: Jonestown, Paradise Lost
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Battle Over Britney: The Conservatorship Hearing
News, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)
Tulsa's Buried Truth
History, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)
The Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed the Game
Talk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2021)
Michael Strahan's Liftoff to Space
TV Series
Asylum
Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
ABC News Live Presents: Mission to Mars, Live!
News, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)
24 Hours: Assault on the Capitol
News • TV Series (2021)
A Killer on Floor 32
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
MOST POPULAR
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
GET ALL THREE
Hulu + Live TV
DISNEY+ AND ESPN+
Monthly price
$6.99/mo
$12.99/mo
$69.99/mo
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable requiredLive TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Endless entertainment with Disney+, ad freeEndless entertainment with Disney+, ad free
Endless entertainment with Disney+, ad free
Live sports with ESPN+, now in the Hulu appLive sports with ESPN+, now in the Hulu app
Live sports with ESPN+, now in the Hulu app
*For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Enhanced Cloud DVREnhanced Cloud DVR
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-onEspañol Add-on
Español Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.