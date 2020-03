The Thick of It

The Secretary of State for Social Affairs is having a meeting with Number Ten's Chief Political Advisor. There have been press rumors that the Minister is to be sacked. The Minister is told that none of these stories have come from Number Ten. However, now they're out there, Number Ten would look weak not to sack him. So he's sacked. His replacement as Minister for Social Affairs takes office. And so starts The Thick of It, featuring an ensemble of the best British comic actors, improvising scripts from the sharpest British comedy writers.