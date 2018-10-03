1 season available

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

TV14 • Drama, International, Korean • TV Series • 2018

An older brother will do anything to protect his younger sister. Yoo Jin Kook (Park Sung Woong) is a veteran homicide detective who is getting weary ...more

An older brother will do anything to protect his younger sister. Yoo Jin Kook (Park Sung Woong) is a veteran homicide detective who is getting weary

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Jin Kang goes to the exhibition of her close friend and meets Moo Young, and so does her close friend Seung Ah. Jin Kook, Jin Kang’s old brother who works as a investigator starts investigating the murder case.
Episode 2

Jin Kang meets Moo Yeong who now is Seung Ah’s boyfriend, and Moo Yeong keeps insisting that he feels like he and Jin Kang have already met somewhere.
Episode 3

Jin King visits the brewery Moo Yeong works at. Moo Yeong ignores calls from his girlfriend Seung Ah.
Episode 4

Jin Gook suspects that Moo Yeong might be related to the murder case of Mi Yeon. Moo Yeong denies involvement, and Jin Gook meets the witness Yoo Ri.
Episode 5

Jin Kang's life was saved from an accident thanks to his brother. Jin Gook, furious, investigates and finds out Yoo Ri tried to hit Jin King with her car on purpose. Jin Gook asks Moo Yeong if he is behind this.
Episode 6

Yoo Ri tries to jump off a building to kill herself, but Jin Gook saves her.
Episode 7

Jin Kang goes to Moo Yeong’s house and sees a group of men beating him. She calls the police and tries to find the men, but Moo Yeong doesn’t seem to be affected by this at all and calms her.
Episode 8

Seung Ah and her fianceé Woo Sang get into a car accident. But no one knows about what happened to Moo Yeong, who was in the car with Seung Ah.
Episode 9

Polices find evidence on the murder case at Moo Yeong’s place. Jin Gook strongly warns his sister not to meet Moo Yeong anymore telling her he’s nothing but evil. Meanwhile, Jin Kang starts developing feelings for Moo Yeong.
Episode 10

Jin Kang and Moo Yeong start seeing each other. Jin Gook reveals something he hasn’t told anyone to his colleague So Jeong.
Episode 11

Jin Gook finds out that Moo Yeong and Jin Kang are already off to Haesan, Moo Yeong’s hometown, and gets extremely mad.
Episode 12

Jin Gook attacks Moo Yeong with a knife. Jin Kang, not knowing what her brother has done to Moo Yeong, says she will never meet him again but realizes that she is now inseparable from him.
Episode 13

Moo Yeong visits Se Ran after regaining some of his long lost memories of his hometown.
Episode 14

Se Ran tells Moo Yeong about the truth regarding his father’s death and more, which leaves him devastated.
Episode 15

Jin Kang gets shocked and devastated after Moo Yeong tells her that he doesn’t want to meet her anymore. She has no clue why he would say this, but he doesn’t tell her anything.
Episode 16

The past is all revealed now. Jin Kang figures out where Moo Yeong is and leaves to talk to him.

