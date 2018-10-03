The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

An older brother will do anything to protect his younger sister. Yoo Jin Kook (Park Sung Woong) is a veteran homicide detective who is getting weary of his job. The only light in his life is his younger sister, Yoo Jin Kang (Jung So Min). He dotes on her and is protective of her like a father figure ever since they lost their parents. When Jin Kook starts investigating a suicide of a university student, he can’t help but feel that the dead student’s boyfriend, Kim Moo Young (Seo In Guk), may have been responsible for her death. Moo Young seems like a nice guy who works at a Korean beer microbrewery, but there seems to be a dark side to him. When Moo Young meets Jin Kang and the two begin to develop a relationship, Jin Kook is determined to stop it. But can Jin Kook protect Jin Kang when she needs it the most? “The Smile Has Left Your Eyes” is a 2018 South Korean drama series directed by Yoo Je Won. It is a remake of a 2002 Japanese drama series with the same title.