The Rifleman

TVGDramaWestern • AdventureActionFamilyTV Series1958

The action-packed series about a dedicated rancher (Chuck Connors) trying to raise his son (Johnny Crawford) in a turbulant, untamed West.

The action-packed series about a dedicated rancher (Chuck Connors...More

EpisodesDetails
Season1
The Sharpshooter
Episode 1

The Sharpshooter

"The Sharpshooter" - Series Premiere! 1881: Lucas McCain and his young son Mark arrive in remote North Fork, New Mexico, looking to start a new life. Co-starring Dennis Hopper, script by Sam Peckinpah.
Home Ranch
Episode 2

Home Ranch

"Home Ranch" - Two hired hands of a wealthy cattleman, who has been using the ranch for grazing his cattle, demand that Lucas and Mark move out of their new home. Written by Sam Peckinpah.
End of a Young Gun
Episode 3

End of a Young Gun

"End Of A Young Gun" - Lucas is forced to give refuge to a young bank robber injured while saving Mark's life - the bandit sees a life better than the one he's been leading. With Michael Landon (Bonanza).
The Marshal
Episode 4

The Marshal

"The Marshal" - Micah Torrance, once famous lawman, stumbles drunkenly into North Fork and faces two brothers intent on killing him. With James Drury (The Virginian), Warren Oates, written and directed by Sam Peckinpah.
The Brother-in-Law
Episode 5

The Brother-in-Law

"The Brother-In-Law" - Johnny Gibb - Lucas's brother-in-law - comes to visit. While Mark idolizes his rodeo-riding uncle, Lucas discovers that Johnny is on the run from the law.
Eight Hours to Die
Episode 6

Eight Hours to Die

"Eight Hours To Die" - Judge Burton seeks revenge against those who hanged his boy - including Lucas, the man who arrested his son!
Duel of Honor
Episode 7

Duel of Honor

"Duel Of Honor" - When an Italian aristocrat arrives in North Fork, his strange attire attracts the attention of Groder, a town bully. Co-starring Jack Elam.
The Safe Guard
Episode 8

The Safe Guard

"The Safe Guard" - A gunman is hired as a guard at North Fork's first bank - but is he conspiring to join the town's first bank robbery? Co-starring Claude Akins.
The Sister
Episode 9

The Sister

"The Sister" - Mark introduces pretty Rebecca Snipe to his dad - and her two burly brothers think Lucas would make her fine husband! Featuring Dan Blocker ("Bonanza").
New Orleans Menace
Episode 10

New Orleans Menace

"New Orleans Menace" - Tiffauges, a wealthy and sadistic Frenchman who is used to getting whatever he wants, decides he wants the McCain ranch.
The Apprentice Sheriff
Episode 11

The Apprentice Sheriff

"The Apprentice Sheriff" - Dan Willard is filling in as temporary marshal of North Fork - and he's coming down hard on some Texas cowhands. With Robert Vaughn.
The Angry Gun
Episode 12

The Angry Gun

"The Angry Gun" - Lucas and Mark share a stagecoach with a peace officer and his prisoner, Johnny Cotton - but the badman escapes with Lucas's rifle, and the chase is on! With Vic Morrow.
The Young Englishman
Episode 13

The Young Englishman

"Young Englishman" - Lucas gets in trouble when he accuses the foreman of a neighboring ranch of rustling some of his cattle. Featuring James Coburn.
The Gaucho
Episode 14

The Gaucho

"The Gaucho" - The foreign ways of a fiery gaucho from Argentina and his family disturb the residents of North Fork.
The Pet
Episode 15

The Pet

"The Pet" - A stray horse adopted by the McCains bites young Mark - is the new pet infected with anthrax?
The Sheridan Story
Episode 16

The Sheridan Story

"The Sheridan Story" - Lucas hires ranch hand Frank Blandon, an angry ex-Confederate soldier - but when Union General Sheridan comes to North Fork, Lucas fears trouble.
The Retired Gun
Episode 17

The Retired Gun

"The Retired Gun" - A famous gunfighter, who has promised his wife that he would hang up his guns, settles in North Fork - where an outlaw gang tries to lure him back.
The Photographer
Episode 18

The Photographer

"The Photographer" - A traveling photographer is in North Fork making portraits when he's accused of murder - but Lucas has a plan to prove his innocence! With John Carradine.
Shivaree
Episode 19

Shivaree

"Shivaree" - The wedding celebration for two young runaways is disrupted by a drunken crowd - Lucas wades in!
The Deadeye Kid
Episode 20

The Deadeye Kid

"The Deadeye Kid" - Mark befriends Donnel O'Mahoney, a tough kid from Brooklyn, and hides him when the boy is accused of murder.
The Indian
Episode 21

The Indian

"The Indian" - U.S. Marshal Sam Buckhart - an full-blood Apache - comes to North Fork in search of Indians suspected of killing a Texas Ranger and his family, But what he discovers turns the town upside down!
The Boarding House
Episode 22

The Boarding House

"The Boarding House" - Exposure of the past life of a now-respectable woman is threatened when a shady gambler wants to turn her boarding house into a saloon. Directed by Sam Peckinpah.
The Second Witness
Episode 23

The Second Witness

"The Second Witness" - Lucas is in jeopardy when he agrees to testify in a murder case where the first witness was killed before he could testify - and the killer is still loose!
The Trade
Episode 24

The Trade

"The Trade" - Outlaw Sam Morley falls for a young woman with a serious illness, and asks Lucas to help him with a plan to fund her health care - but a cruel bounty hunter is also after the badman.
One Went to Denver
Episode 25

One Went to Denver

"One Went To Denver" - Lucas welcomes his old friend Tom Birch, who once saved his life, unaware that the man is now a bank robber on the run with his gang.
The Deadly Wait
Episode 26

The Deadly Wait

"The Deadly Wait" - Dan Nowry, released from Yuma prison, arrives in North Fork intent on getting even the man who sent him to jail: Marshal Torrance. Featuring Lee Van Cleef.
The Wrong Man
Episode 27

The Wrong Man

"The Wrong Man" - A corrupt lawman arrives in North Fork claiming the reward for shooting a badman on the run - but his real plan is murderously evil!
The Challenge
Episode 28

The Challenge

"The Challenge" - An escaped convict, eager to prove that jail hasn't dulled his quick-draw skills, holds up the general store in North Fork and takes Marshal Torrance hostage!
The Hawk
Episode 29

The Hawk

"The Hawk" - Young Mark is rescued by a stranger, and invites the man home - unaware that he is on the run from the law!
Three-Legged Terror
Episode 30

Three-Legged Terror

"Three-Legged Terror" - When a rambunctious teenager wrecks a schoolroom, Lucas asks the boy's reluctant uncle to pay for the damages. Co-starring Dennis Hopper.
The Angry Man
Episode 31

The Angry Man

"The Angry Man" - The McCains try to be tolerant of their embittered neighbor Abel MacDonald, but the situation turns dire when the man won't let his injured son receive medical help.
The Woman
Episode 32

The Woman

"The Woman" - An unfounded rumor causes North Fork's outspoken feminist schoolteacher to be attacked by a mob of angry townspeople.
The Money Gun
Episode 33

The Money Gun

"The Money Gun" - When his employer begins to suspect him of embezzlement, a bookkeeper hires a professional gunman to solve his problem. Written and directed by Sam Peckinpah.
A Matter of Faith
Episode 34

A Matter of Faith

"A Matter Of Faith" - A drought forces local cowhands to work railroad construction jobs, but rail bosses are afraid they will quit if an old man's claim to be a rainmaker is true.
Blood Brother
Episode 35

Blood Brother

"Blood Brothers" - Lucas brings a dying man to town and is surprised by Marshal Torrance's odd behavior toward the man. Then three men arrive and demand custody of the stranger.
Stranger at Night
Episode 36

Stranger at Night

"Stranger At Night" - Mark finds a murder victim and starts Lucas, his friend Artemus, and Marshal Torrance on a search for the killer.
The Raid
Episode 37

The Raid

"The Raid" - When renegade Native Americans wound Lucas and kidnap Mark, Marshal Torrance joins with Apache U.S. Marshal Sam Buckhart to form a rescue posse.
Outlaw's Inheritance
Episode 38

Outlaw's Inheritance

"Outlaw's Inheritance" - An infamous train robber dies and leaves his ill-gotten wealth to Lucas - now he must clear his name and reputation with the townspeople of North Fork!
Boomerang
Episode 39

Boomerang

"Boomerang" - Lucas adopts an orphaned boy and teaches him how to use a gun - now the boy is ready to kill the banker he blames for his father's death!
The Mind Reader
Episode 40

The Mind Reader

"The Mind Reader" - When a wealthy rancher is killed, a traveling "mind reader" is called upon to help identify the murderer. With John Carradine, Michael Landon. Final episode of Season 1.

About this Show

The Rifleman

The action-packed series about a dedicated rancher (Chuck Connors) trying to raise his son (Johnny Crawford) in a turbulant, untamed West. Their adventures are filled with rousing, two-fisted action set against sweeping beautiful and authentic locations. A classic hit-series, "The Rifleman" is rich with high production standards, moral values and a superb list of guest stars.

Starring: Chuck ConnorsJohnny CrawfordPaul FixJoan TaylorPatricia Blair

Creator: Arnold Laven

TVGDramaWesternAdventureActionFamilyTV Series1958

