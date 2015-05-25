About this Show
The Rifleman
The action-packed series about a dedicated rancher (Chuck Connors) trying to raise his son (Johnny Crawford) in a turbulant, untamed West. Their adventures are filled with rousing, two-fisted action set against sweeping beautiful and authentic locations. A classic hit-series, "The Rifleman" is rich with high production standards, moral values and a superb list of guest stars.
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month