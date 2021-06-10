1 season available (1 episode)

The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich StoryThe Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story

Award Shows & Events • NewsTV Series2021

You’ve seen the movie. You’ve seen the TV series. Now, hear Erin Brockovich tell the ...more

You’ve seen the movie. You’ve seen the TV series. Now, hear Erin ...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
SeasonOther

The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich.

About this Show

The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story

You’ve seen the movie. You’ve seen the TV series. Now, hear Erin Brockovich tell the real story.

Award Shows & EventsNewsTV Series2021
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on