Ryoma Echizen is the 12-year-old son of a famous tennis player and a tennis genius in his own right. With talent in his blood and fire in his eyes, h...more
Ryoma Echizen is the 12-year-old son of a famous tennis player and a tennis genius in his own right. With talent in his blood and fire in his eyes, h...more
Ryoma Echizen is the 12-year-old son of a famous tennis player and a tennis genius in his own right. With talent in his blood and fire in his eyes, he backs up his confidence on the court with amazing skills. Now he has to overcome the older players on his high school team who are dead set against letting him surpass them. To defeat the slippery "Viper" Kaido, the calculating Sadahara Inui, and a host of other opponents, Ryoma will need everything he's gotten from his father, and more!
1 season available (100 episodes)
1 season available
(100 episodes)
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$54.99/
month