The Prince of Tennis

TVPG • Anime, Animation, International • TV Series • 2001

Ryoma Echizen is the 12-year-old son of a famous tennis player and a tennis genius in his own right. With talent in his blood and fire in his eyes, he aims to be the best tennis player in the country.

Ryoma Echizen is the 12-year-old son of a famous tennis player and a tennis genius in his own right. With talent in his blood and fire in his eyes, h...more

Episodes
Season 1
Episode 1

(Dub) The Prince Appears

Twelve-year-old tennis prodigy Ryoma Echizen takes down Sasabe, the bully, easily with his advanced tennis game.
Episode 1

(Sub) The Prince Appears

Twelve-year-old tennis prodigy Ryoma Echizen takes down Sasabe, the bully, easily with his advanced tennis game.
Episode 2

(Dub) Samurai Jr.

Ryoma’s first day at Seishun Academy, also known as “Seigaku.” He rescues Horio, a seventh grader being picked on by two older tennis team members. He easily dispatches them, piquing the interest of Takeshi Momoshiro, a tennis team regular.
Episode 2

(Sub) Samurai Jr.

Ryoma’s first day at Seishun Academy, also known as “Seigaku.” He rescues Horio, a seventh grader being picked on by two older tennis team members. He easily dispatches them, piquing the interest of Takeshi Momoshiro, a tennis team regular.
Episode 3

(Dub) The Seigaku Regulars Make Their Debut!

Arai tries to get his revenge on Ryoma. He hides Ryoma’s rackets and challenges him to a match, forcing him to play with an old and broken racket. All the while the Seigaku team members observe Ryoma closely.
Episode 3

(Sub) The Seigaku Regulars Make Their Debut!

Arai tries to get his revenge on Ryoma. He hides Ryoma’s rackets and challenges him to a match, forcing him to play with an old and broken racket. All the while the Seigaku team members observe Ryoma closely.
Episode 4

(Dub) The One Named Viper

Ryoma has been chosen by Captain Kunimitsu Tezuka to play for a spot on the regular team, a first for a seventh grader. His main opponent is Kaoru Kaido, infamous for his “Snake Shot” and reptilian nature.
Episode 4

(Sub) The One Named Viper

Ryoma has been chosen by Captain Kunimitsu Tezuka to play for a spot on the regular team, a first for a seventh grader. His main opponent is Kaoru Kaido, infamous for his “Snake Shot” and reptilian nature.
Episode 5

(Dub) The Snake Shot

Ryoma patiently plays Kaido’s game while gathering information crucial to voiding his dangerous “Snake Shot.” Ryoma counters effectively, amazing all who watch.
Episode 5

(Sub) The Snake Shot

Ryoma patiently plays Kaido’s game while gathering information crucial to voiding his dangerous “Snake Shot.” Ryoma counters effectively, amazing all who watch.
Episode 6

(Dub) Nanjiro Echizen

Mr. Inoue from Monthly Pro Tennis magazine goes to interview Ryoma’s quirky and lazy father Nanjiro. Rebuffing his questions, Nanjiro challenges Inoue to a game of tennis.
Episode 6

(Sub) Nanjiro Echizen

Mr. Inoue from Monthly Pro Tennis magazine goes to interview Ryoma’s quirky and lazy father Nanjiro. Rebuffing his questions, Nanjiro challenges Inoue to a game of tennis.
Episode 7

(Dub) The Two Ryomas

Ryoma’s next opponent in the ranking matches is Sadaharu Inui, a scientific and methodical tennis player whose data never fails him.
Episode 7

(Sub) The Two Ryomas

Ryoma’s next opponent in the ranking matches is Sadaharu Inui, a scientific and methodical tennis player whose data never fails him.
Episode 8

(Dub) The Split Step

Ryoma unleashes his secret weapon, “the split step,” which makes him respond to Sadaharu’s attacks quicker and clouds Sadaharu’s predictions of Ryoma’s game.
Episode 8

(Sub) The Split Step

Ryoma unleashes his secret weapon, “the split step,” which makes him respond to Sadaharu’s attacks quicker and clouds Sadaharu’s predictions of Ryoma’s game.
Episode 9

(Dub) The Hard Day

Ryoma defeats Sadaharu and wins a spot on the regular team. Sadaharu isn’t out of the picture though—he stays on to help train the regulars and introduce them to his special concoction: a vegetable drink guaranteed to make them stronger.
Episode 9

(Sub) The Hard Day

Ryoma defeats Sadaharu and wins a spot on the regular team. Sadaharu isn’t out of the picture though—he stays on to help train the regulars and introduce them to his special concoction: a vegetable drink guaranteed to make them stronger.
Episode 10

(Dub) Counterattack! Sasabe Again?

Sasabe has returned! Only this time it’s his father who’s the troublemaker, making a fun day at Kachiro’s father’s tennis club a nightmare. Ryoma tries to diffuse the situation slyly by asking Mr. Sasabe to teach him tennis.
Episode 10

(Sub) Counterattack! Sasabe Again?

Sasabe has returned! Only this time it’s his father who’s the troublemaker, making a fun day at Kachiro’s father’s tennis club a nightmare. Ryoma tries to diffuse the situation slyly by asking Mr. Sasabe to teach him tennis.
Episode 11

(Dub) Ryoma vs. Momoshiro

Ryoma and Momo are developing a competitive friendship. They both have their eyes on the #3 doubles spot so they decide to play each other for it. At the outdoor tennis courts they come upon a round-robin doubles game.
Episode 11

(Sub) Ryoma Vs. Momoshiro

Ryoma and Momo are developing a competitive friendship. They both have their eyes on the #3 doubles spot so they decide to play each other for it. At the outdoor tennis courts they come upon a round-robin doubles game.
Episode 12

(Dub) The Perfect Match

Although they lost to Fukawa and Izumi, Ryoma and Momo decide to challenge themselves and play doubles at the district matches. Coincidentally, their opponents there are Gyokurin’s Fukawa and Izumi, again.
Episode 12

(Sub) The Perfect Match

Although they lost to Fukawa and Izumi, Ryoma and Momo decide to challenge themselves and play doubles at the district matches. Coincidentally, their opponents there are Gyokurin’s Fukawa and Izumi, again.
Episode 13

(Sub) Real Men Play Doubles

In the midst of their uncoordinated game with Fukawa and Izumi, Ryoma and Momo bring their game back with an interesting yet unorthodox way to synchronize their attack.
Episode 13

(Dub) Real Men Play Doubles

In the midst of their uncoordinated game with Fukawa and Izumi, Ryoma and Momo bring their game back with an interesting yet unorthodox way to synchronize their attack.
Episode 14

(Sub) The Triple Counter

The mysterious team from Fudomine Junior High comes out of nowhere to defeat a seeded school. Shusuke Fuji and Taka Kawamura are up to play them in doubles.
Episode 14

(Dub) The Triple Counter

The mysterious team from Fudomine Junior High comes out of nowhere to defeat a seeded school. Shusuke Fuji and Taka Kawamura are up to play them in doubles.
Episode 15

(Dub) To Each His Own Battle

Fudomine’s Ishida breaks out his secret weapon—the “Wave Surge” shot—to bring the momentum back to their team. As Shusuke prepares to return the invincible flat shot meant for him, Taka steps in and intercepts it.
Episode 15

(Sub) To Each His Own Battle

Fudomine’s Ishida breaks out his secret weapon—the “Wave Surge” shot—to bring the momentum back to their team. As Shusuke prepares to return the invincible flat shot meant for him, Taka steps in and intercepts it.
Episode 16

(Dub) The Boomerang Snake

Eiji Kikumaru and Shuichiro Oishi win their doubles match over Fudomine, and Kaoru Kaido begins his match against Fudomine’s Akira Kamio. Kaido is pushed by Akira’s speedy game and is forced to use his specialty “Snake Shot,” but he slips!
Episode 16

(Sub) The Boomerang Snake

Eiji Kikumaru and Shuichiro Oishi win their doubles match over Fudomine, and Kaoru Kaido begins his match against Fudomine’s Akira Kamio. Kaido is pushed by Akira’s speedy game and is forced to use his specialty “Snake Shot,” but he slips!
Episode 17

(Dub) A Little Gesture of Triumph

Kaido’s new move “The Boomerang Snake” ends up amazing everyone and himself! He regains his confidence and restarts his strategy—to tenaciously wear down a player and finish them off with one strike.
Episode 17

(Sub) A Little Gesture of Triumph

Kaido’s new move “The Boomerang Snake” ends up amazing everyone and himself! He regains his confidence and restarts his strategy—to tenaciously wear down a player and finish them off with one strike.
Episode 18

(Dub) The Love Letter

Ryoma starts his match with Fudomine’s Shinji Ibu, and Coach Ryuzaki remembers when Ryoma’s father Nanjiro was a student of hers.
Episode 18

(Sub) The Love Letter

Ryoma starts his match with Fudomine’s Shinji Ibu, and Coach Ryuzaki remembers when Ryoma’s father Nanjiro was a student of hers.
Episode 19

(Dub) Battle-Scarred Ryoma

Ryoma injures his eye as he tries to bounce back from a series of shots from Shinji Ibu. Ibu’s shots were strategically chosen to momentarily paralyze Ryoma. Ryoma isn’t giving up despite his injury, Captain Tezuka gives him ten minutes to in the match.
Episode 19

(Sub) Battle-Scarred Ryoma

Ryoma injures his eye as he tries to bounce back from a series of shots from Shinji Ibu. Ibu’s shots were strategically chosen to momentarily paralyze Ryoma. Ryoma isn’t giving up despite his injury...
Episode 20

(Dub) Time Limit

The Seigaku Team watches intently as Ryoma figures out a brilliant strategy—a combination of his split step and his father’s “two-sword style”—to shut down Ibu’s “spot.”
Episode 20

(Sub) Time Limit

The Seigaku Team watches intently as Ryoma figures out a brilliant strategy—a combination of his split step and his father’s “two-sword style”—to shut down Ibu’s “spot.”
Episode 21

(Dub) Is the Tennis Court Burning up?

Seigaku’s recent success at the district matches attracts unwanted attention and “spies” from rival schools, desperately trying to gather any sort of data they can. Two of these spies, Shunsuke and Kenzo, end up challenging Momo and Ryoma to a match.
Episode 21

(Sub) Is the Tennis Court Burning Up?

Seigaku’s recent success at the district matches attracts unwanted attention and “spies” from rival schools, desperately trying to gather any sort of data they can. Two of these spies, Shunsuke and Kenzo, end up challenging Momo and Ryoma to a match.
Episode 22

(Dub) Kaoru's Troubles

It’s after practice. Kaoru goes off to train but Ryoma, Momo, Horio, Kachiro and Katsuo go shopping for supplies. On their way, they run into a purse-snatcher. Momo “borrows” a bike and chases the culprit.
Episode 22

(Sub) Kaoru's Troubles

It’s after practice. Kaoru goes off to train but Ryoma, Momo, Horio, Kachiro and Katsuo go shopping for supplies. On their way, they run into a purse-snatcher. Momo “borrows” a bike and chases the culprit.
Episode 23

(Dub) Here Comes Inui's Deluxe Drink!

It's nine days away from the Metropolitan Tournament! Captain Tezuka and Inui introduce a new way to train. The team members are separated based on their style of play and rally against each other.
(Sub) Here Comes Inui's Deluxe Drink!
Episode 23

(Sub) Here Comes Inui's Deluxe Drink!

It’s nine days away from the Metropolitan Tournament! Captain Tezuka and Inui introduce a new way to train. The team members are separated based on their style of play and rally against each other...
Episode 24

(Dub) Ryoma's Day Off

Coach Ryuzaki asks Ryoma to take Sakuno to restring her racket, but everybody else thinks he’s taking her out on a date!
Episode 24

(Sub) Ryoma's Day Off

Coach Ryuzaki asks Ryoma to take Sakuno to restring her racket, but everybody else thinks he’s taking her out on a date!
Episode 25

(Dub) Seigaku's Strongest Man, Part 1

Captain Tezuka challenges Ryoma to a match because he feels Ryoma’s tennis is a copy of his father’s game, even though he is staking his own health. He wants to challenge Ryoma to aim higher, beyond just wanting to beat his father.
Episode 25

(Sub) Seigaku's Strongest Man, Part 1

Captain Tezuka challenges Ryoma to a match because he feels Ryoma’s tennis is a copy of his father’s game, even though he is staking his own health. He wants to challenge Ryoma to aim higher, beyond just wanting to beat his father.
Episode 26

(Dub) Seigaku's Strongest Man, Part 2

Shuichiro Oishi watches Tezuka and Ryoma play their game, worried that Tezuka may injure his already weakened arm.
Episode 26

(Sub) Seigaku's Strongest Man, Part 2

Shuichiro Oishi watches Tezuka and Ryoma play their game, worried that Tezuka may injure his already weakened arm.
Episode 27

(Dub) Kalpin's Adventure

Ryoma accidentally packs his cat Kalpin’s favorite toy in his tennis bag, and the cat follows him to school. When Ryoma finds out his cat is wandering around campus, the search is on to find Kalpin!
Episode 27

(Sub) Kalpin's Adventure

Ryoma accidentally packs his cat Kalpin’s favorite toy in his tennis bag, and the cat follows him to school. When Ryoma finds out his cat is wandering around campus, the search is on to find Kalpin!
Episode 28

(Dub) A New Regular Appears?!

It's the day of the Metropolitan Tournament and Ryoma oversleeps, forcing his teammates to find a substitute for registration—Horio in a team jersey! Will the imposter be found out?
Episode 28

(Sub) A New Regular Appears?!

It's the day of the Metropolitan Tournament and Ryoma oversleeps, forcing his teammates to find a substitute for registration—Horio in a team jersey! Will the imposter be found out?
Episode 29

(Dub) Momo and Viper

Momo and Kaido are assigned to play doubles by Coach in the next match, but their stormy rivalry just might get in the way—or could it work to their advantage?
Episode 29

(Sub) Momo and Viper

Momo and Kaido are assigned to play doubles by Coach in the next match, but their stormy rivalry just might get in the way—or could it work to their advantage?
Episode 30

(Dub) Mizuki's Scenario

The intense doubles match goes long, and Kaido finds that his snake is ineffective against the St. Rudolph duo. The pressure pushes Kaido to the brink and a new move is unleashed.
Episode 30

(Sub) Mizuki's Scenario

The intense doubles match goes long, and Kaido finds that his snake is ineffective against the St. Rudolph duo. The pressure pushes Kaido to the brink and a new move is unleashed.
Episode 31

(Dub) The Moon Volley

Next up is Seigaku’s “golden pair,” Kikumaru and Oishi, and the two find themselves facing some tough challengers. Ryoma notices that their opponent Akazawa’s hits make the ball a blur—could this be the secret to their surprising success?
Episode 31

(Sub) The Moon Volley

Next up is Seigaku’s “golden pair,” Kikumaru and Oishi, and the two find themselves facing some tough challengers. Ryoma notices that their opponent Akazawa’s hits make the ball a blur—could this be the secret to their surprising success?
Episode 32

(Dub) Mortal Blow: Eiji's Feigned Sleep Attack

Oishi and Kikumaru try the Australian Formation to gain the upper hand over the St. Rudolph pair. But when Kikumaru’s energy starts to fade, their game is in jeopardy!
Episode 32

(Sub) Mortal Blow: Eiji's Feigned Sleep Attack

Oishi and Kikumaru try the Australian Formation to gain the upper hand over the St. Rudolph pair. But when Kikumaru’s energy starts to fade, their game is in jeopardy!
Episode 33

(Dub) The Tiebreak

Kikumaru brilliantly revives his strength and breaks out his acrobatic moves, and the grueling doubles match with St. Rudolph goes into a tiebreak. Will Eiji be able to hold out to the end?
Episode 33

(Sub) The Tiebreak

Kikumaru brilliantly revives his strength and breaks out his acrobatic moves, and the grueling doubles match with St. Rudolph goes into a tiebreak. Will Eiji be able to hold out to the end?
Episode 34

(Dub) Twist Spin Shot

Ryoma Echizen’s turn is finally up, and he faces Fuji’s younger brother Yuta, who will stop at nothing to surpass his older brother.
Episode 34

(Sub) Twist Spin Shot

Ryoma Echizen’s turn is finally up, and he faces Fuji’s younger brother Yuta, who will stop at nothing to surpass his older brother.
Episode 35

(Dub) Drive B

Ryoma sees the secret behind Yuta’s most powerful move and tells him to stop using it, as it will hurt him eventually. Ryoma then unveils his new move, the “Drive B.”
Episode 35

(Sub) Drive B

Ryoma sees the secret behind Yuta’s most powerful move and tells him to stop using it, as it will hurt him eventually. Ryoma then unveils his new move, the “Drive B.”
Episode 36

(Dub) Big Brother, Shusuke Fuji

Shusuke Fuji is up against the St. Rudolph mastermind Mizuki, but he isn’t his usual cheerful self. Will Fuji be able to fend off Mizuki’s data-driven tennis?
Episode 36

(Sub) Big Brother, Shusuke Fuji

Shusuke Fuji is up against the St. Rudolph mastermind Mizuki, but he isn’t his usual cheerful self. Will Fuji be able to fend off Mizuki’s data-driven tennis?
Episode 37

(Dub) A Tennis Ball With Ryoma's Face

It’s Ryoma’s day off, but Nanjiro tricks him into giving tennis lessons to Sakuno and Tomoka!
Episode 37

(Sub) A Tennis Ball With Ryoma's Face

It’s Ryoma’s day off, but Nanjiro tricks him into giving tennis lessons to Sakuno and Tomoka!
Episode 38

(Dub) Penal-Tea

Before Seigaku’s tennis practice starts, a rival player from Yamabuki is seen on campus asking around for Ryoma and causing trouble. Meanwhile, Inui has some very special training planned.
Episode 38

(Sub) Penal-Tea

Before Seigaku’s tennis practice starts, a rival player from Yamabuki is seen on campus asking around for Ryoma and causing trouble. Meanwhile, Inui has some very special training planned.
Episode 39

(Dub) The Brown Bear

Inter-team practices are held before the Metropolitan Matches, and Ryoma and Fuji face off, each bringing out his most formidable moves to topple.
Episode 39

(Sub) The Brown Bear

Inter-team practices are held before the Metropolitan Matches, and Ryoma and Fuji face off, each bringing out his most formidable moves to topple.
Episode 40

(Dub) A Duel in the Rain

Ryoma and Fuji’s match continues on with ferocity and the rest of the inter-team match up starts! Tezuka counters Momoshiro’s smashes easily. Kaido’s snake threatens to overpower Kawamura, and Oishi tests Kikumaru's stamina.
Episode 40

(Sub) A Duel in the Rain

Ryoma and Fuji’s match continues on with ferocity and the rest of the inter-team match up starts! Tezuka counters Momoshiro’s smashes easily. Kaido’s snake threatens to overpower Kawamura, and Oishi tests Kikumaru's stamina.
Episode 41

(Dub) Trouble

The second half of the Metropolitan Matches begins! Fudomine Junior High plays badly due to circumstances beyond their control and forfeits. Ginka Junior High also forfeits and Seigaku advances to the next match to play Yamabuki Junior High!
Episode 41

(Sub) Trouble

The second half of the Metropolitan Matches begins! Fudomine Junior High plays badly due to circumstances beyond their control and forfeits. Ginka Junior High also forfeits and Seigaku advances to the next match to play Yamabuki Junior High!
Episode 42

(Dub) Oishi Is Targeted

Kikumaru and Oishi start their doubles match against Yamabuki Junior High’s Higashikata and Minami. Oishi confronts the same pair that he was unable to beat in last year’s match. And finally Momoshiro’s match with Sengoku starts!
Episode 42

(Sub) Oishi Is Targeted

Kikumaru and Oishi start their doubles match against Yamabuki Junior High’s Higashikata and Minami. Oishi confronts the same pair that he was unable to beat in last year’s match. And finally Momoshiro’s match with Sengoku starts!
Episode 43

(Dub) Lucky Sengoku

Sengoku counters Momoshiro’s signature dunk smash and the match slowly starts shifting in his favor. Momoshiro perseveres but his left foot starts to spasm due to the intensity of the match.
Episode 43

(Sub) Lucky Sengoku

Sengoku counters Momoshiro’s signature dunk smash and the match slowly starts shifting in his favor. Momoshiro perseveres but his left foot starts to spasm due to the intensity of the match.
Episode 44

(Dub) Jackknife

Finally Ryoma’s match starts with Akutsu from Yamabuki Junior High. With all the trouble Ryoma encountered with Akutsu a few days ago, everyone is worried for his safety!
Episode 44

(Sub) Jackknife

Finally Ryoma’s match starts with Akutsu from Yamabuki Junior High. With all the trouble Ryoma encountered with Akutsu a few days ago, everyone is worried for his safety!
Episode 45

(Dub) A Devil On the Court

Provoked by Ryoma’s taunts, Akutsu begins to take their match seriously and unleash his true strength. Akutsu’s power and speed amaze the crowd, while Ryoma counters with his special shots….
Episode 45

(Sub) A Devil On the Court

Provoked by Ryoma’s taunts, Akutsu begins to take their match seriously and unleash his true strength. Akutsu’s power and speed amaze the crowd, while Ryoma counters with his special shots….
Episode 46

(Dub) Samurai Spirit

Ryoma brings out his best shots to challenge Akutsu’s raw power. In spite of the spectators’ worries, the violent battle continues to rage. Will Ryoma find the strength within to help him defeat his most challenging enemy?
Episode 46

(Sub) Samurai Spirit

Ryoma brings out his best shots to challenge Akutsu’s raw power. In spite of the spectators’ worries, the violent battle continues to rage. Will Ryoma find the strength within to help him defeat his most challenging enemy?
Episode 47

(Dub) I Can't Lose

Evolving with each and every play, Ryoma holds his own, and the game is even! Coach Banda of the Yamabuki Jr. High team hands Akutsu a secret strategy. With a game he cannot lose, Akutsu makes his move.
Episode 47

(Sub) I Can't Lose

Evolving with each and every play, Ryoma holds his own, and the game is even! Coach Banda of the Yamabuki Jr. High team hands Akutsu a secret strategy. With a game he cannot lose, Akutsu makes his move.
Episode 48

(Dub) The Decisive Moment

Ryoma is cornered by Akutsu. But he accepts this challenge head on and releases his newfound power. Each player steps closer to the next level without giving an inch, all the while throwing out his most powerful moves.
Episode 48

(Sub) The Decisive Moment

Ryoma is cornered by Akutsu. But he accepts this challenge head on and releases his newfound power. Each player steps closer to the next level without giving an inch, all the while throwing out his most powerful moves.
Episode 49

(Dub) Free Style Fighting

The Metropolitan Matches have ended and calm has returned to Seigaku, but a new storm starts brewing! Ryoma provokes a trio of bullies from the basketball team, and Tezuka is challenged by a student who appears unexpectedly on the scene!
Episode 49

(Sub) Free Style Fighting

The Metropolitan Matches have ended and calm has returned to Seigaku, but a new storm starts brewing! Ryoma provokes a trio of bullies from the basketball team, and Tezuka is challenged by a student who appears unexpectedly on the scene!
Episode 50

(Dub) A Seigaku Tradition

The inter-team matches begin! As always, the first years are surprised at how ruthlessly this challenge is organized. Despite the mental strain, the regular team members progress to the next round.
Episode 50

(Sub) A Seigaku Tradition

The inter-team matches begin! As always, the first years are surprised at how ruthlessly this challenge is organized. Despite the mental strain, the regular team members progress to the next round.

