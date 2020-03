The Posh Frock Shop

The Posh Frock Shop allows you to peak behind the curtain of couture into the exclusive world of award winning dress designer Ian Stuart. Renowned for his flamboyant designs - and eye watering price tags - stylish women from all around the world flock to his exclusive London boutique to find the dress of their dreams. Whether you're a blushing bride, an overbearing mother-of-the-bride, or an extravagant VIP looking for a gown to light up the night, Ian's your man. Prepare yourself for millions of sequins, miles of lace and most importantly bottomless glasses of bubbles!