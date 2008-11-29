2 seasons available

The Penguins of Madagascar

TVY7 • Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Kids, Cartoons • TV Series • 2008

The Emmy® Award winning Penguins of Madagascar Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private are an elite strike force. At least, that's how Skipper would call ...more

The Emmy® Award winning Penguins of Madagascar Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private are an elite strike force. At least, that's how Skipper would call ...more

2 seasons available (64 episodes)

2 seasons available

(64 episodes)

Season12
Episode 1

The Red Squirrel/It's About Time

The Penguins discover Skipper's idol, Rockgut and they fall under his spell. In part 2, Kowalski threatens to tear the space continuum with a time machine he's built, so he sends his future self to stop his present self from completing the time machine.
Episode 2

Gator Watch/In the Line of Doody

When Roger's home in the sewer becomes unbearable the Penguins try to find him a new home in the city. In part 2, the Penguins have to protect the City Zoo Commissioner from Frankie the pigeons wrath.
Episode 3

Can't Touch This/Hard Boiled Eggy

When the Penguins discover the abuse that Randy the sheep gets in the children's zoo from all the little children with sticky hands tugging at his wool, they decide to find Randy a new home on a farm – a sheep's natural habitat.
Episode 4

The Lost Treasure of the Golden Squirrel

The whole gang heads on a treasure hunt with the Rat King close on their tales trying to get to the treasure before they do.
Episode 5

Mr.Tux/Concrete Jungle Survival

The Amarillo Kid, a cheeky Amarillo, confronts the penguins looking for the infamous Mr. Tux. Apparently the two have a score to settle - in mini golf? In part 2, Private is ready to move up in rank within the penguin commando unit, or is he?
Episode 6

Stop Bugging Me/Field Tripped

Officer X is back as Exterminator X. When the Penguins discover a kid on a field trip to the zoo has seen one of their covert missions, they have to follow the kid to the museum and get the evidence he has on them back.
Episode 7

Kaboom and Kabust/The Helmet

When the Penguins send Rico off to help King Julien an unlikely friendship develops between the two. When King Julien steals Kowalski's new invention – a Helmet that can make whatever you are thinking happen – he creates chaos at the zoo.
Episode 8

Night and Dazed/The Big Squeeze

The Penguins accidentally launch Leonard the Koala out of the zoo and into midtown Manhattan. When all the little mammals in the zoo start to disappear the Penguins suspect the new boa constrictor, Salvio, who just moved in to the Central Park Zoo.
Episode 9

Hello, Dollface/Fit to Print

The toy manufacturer of Rico's doll-girlfriend has upgraded their doll line with a voice chip. Rico must have this upgrade, at all costs. Will Rico sacrifice his friendship in order to get his doll-girlfriend a voice?
Episode 10

Wishful Thinking/April Fools

The Penguins are on a mission to fulfill wishes when Private tells Mort that if he throws a penny in the fountain his wish will come true./King Julien has just discovered April Fools Day (even though it's July).
Episode 11

Invention Intervention/Cradle and All

Due to the high rate of gadget malfunction, Skipper orders Kowalski to cease with the science./When a baby's stroller rolls outside the zoo the penguins redefine the term "daycare" as they chase the baby through the streets of New York.
Episode 12

Operation: Cooties/Driven to the Brink

When Rico crashes the Penguins car and rebuilds it himself, it becomes "possessed" and targets Rico.
Episode 13

Friend in a Box/Badger Pride

Kowalski is near completion with his mind reading device. It just so happens that Mort's new favorite hand held gaming system has what he needs for it to work. Kowalski sinks to an all time low to fuel his mad science desire.
Episode 14

Work Order/Hot Ice

The penguin's habitat must undergo a serious repair. So Alice calls in Gus, a strong willed contractor with a "can-do" attitude. The penguins must stop Gus from completing the repair before he literally unearths their secret HQ.
Episode 15

The All Nighter Before Xmas

The New York Zoo is closed one day out of the year for Christmas. To rejoice the season the animals take over the zoo for Kidsmas; their annual animal celebration complete with decorations, food, gifts and a visit from Santa.
Episode 16

Whispers and Coups/Brush With Danger

Burt discovers a love for painting and he's remarkably talented. Art critic Bella Bon Bueno learns about the zoo's painting pachyderm and she must see his work for herself.
Episode 17

The Officer X Factor/Love Hurts

The zoo animals are suffering a New Your City heat wave. The penguins have a plan to beat the heat, but they need Alice out of the way. Private is smitten with the zoo nurse, Shawna. And the only way he can see her is if he gets injured.
Episode 18

Right Hand Man/Brain Drain

The lemur habitat acquires a new resident, Clemson. King Julien loves to order around his new attentive servant./Kowalski's attempt to super charge his brain backfires. Instead of becoming a mega genius he's now dumber than mud.
Episode 19

Danger Wears a Cape/Operation: Break-speare

Private discovers a stack of lost comic books. Skipper immediately commands their destruction, citing their risky influence./Shakespeare in the park has inspired Private as he struts around the zoo spouting iambic pentameter laden insults.
Episode 20

Kanga Management/Rat Fink

It's game night and the penguins are playing hot potato…with a live bomb. They accidently blow up the koala habitat wall. So Leonard is temporarily placed in the kangaroo pin. And Joey isn't too happy with his new habitat mate.
Episode 21

Cute-astrophe/King Julien for a Day

Private hones in on his cuteness factor and any witness or potential threat is instantly disabled – adorability has been weaponized. The team dominates the zoo, using Private to get them out of trouble.
Episode 22

A Visit from Uncle Nigel/Maurice at Peace

Private's quirky Uncle Nigel pops in for a quick visit from across the pond. It isn't long until he over stays his welcome amongst Skipper, Rico and Kowalski./The boys intercept a fax with cartographic news; Maurice has only 24 hours to live.
Episode 23

Operation: Neighbor Swap/Herring Impaired

The penguins had enough of the crazy lemurs! They hack into the zoo habitat schematic and transfer lemurs. The penguins journey to the bottom of the Atlantic for preserved herring. Skipper, Private and Kowalski chow down before Rico claims his share.
Episode 24

Rock-a-Bye Birdie/All Tied up With a Boa

The Fresherizer ray turns Skipper into a baby. The gun tumbles in the sewer and Kowalski, Rico and Private leave Skipper with Julien. The animals panic when a boa constrictor escapes from the Zoo. They set up a perimeter but the snake breaks through.
Episode 25

Hoboken Surprise

The penguin's worst nightmare has come true. After a sailing trip gone wrong they wind up in the Hoboken Zoo. The zoo is a paradise, and life couldn't be better! Zookeeper Frances takes outstanding care of all of them – or does she?
Episode 26

The Return of the Revenge of Dr. Blowhole

Dr. Blowhole, uber nemesis of the Penguins, returns to New York with a plan so diabolical it plays like a symphony of evil.
Episode 27

Pet's Peeved/Byte-Sized

The Vesuvius Twins adopt Skipper and Julien and bring them to their apartment to fight. The rest of the penguins and lemurs perform in a circus. Kowalski has an invention, tiny robots that fix tools. The Nanites are programmed to protect the penguins.
Episode 28

Operation: Good Deed/When the Chips Are Down

The penguins are inspired seeing a good deed and perform their own. Mort struggles to liberate Cheezy Bitz from a vending machine so Private helps. Mort's tail gets hooked onto coil, he and Private are sucked into the machine.
Episode 29

Time Out/Our Man in Grrfurjiclestan

Kowalski's invention that stops time falls into the worst hands. King Julien breaks it trapping the two. Agent Rockgut makes a return. While hunting the Squirrel, bird contacts the penguins with warning that squirrel has a brainwashed sleeper agent.
Episode 30

Gut Instinct/I Know Why the Caged Bird Goes Insane

The zoosters think Julien caused Gladys to slip Judgment condemns the lemur to a swat from Rump Whomper. Skipper and the gang go in Kowalski's to bring him a report. The bird goes crazy in the hospital and hallucinates a Space Squid is invading!
Episode 31

Arch-Enemy/The Big Stank

Private has an enemy, Dale the snail. He keeps smashing him accidentally. Julien becomes enamored of a toilet the penguins have built. The toilet is a stink bomb built to trap Dr. Blowhole. Julien accidently gets trapped.
Episode 32

Operation: Antarctica

Private's heart overcomes his instinct to flee as he helps a stranded seal get from New York back to Antarctica. The rest of the team follow in the submarine to make sure the seal and Private make it.
Episode 33

The Big Move/Endangerous Species

The penguins notice the animals have been sneaking out at night. Their plan to sneak out is put in jeopardy. The penguins make a new friend the dodo bird who they clone into existence after extinction. Dode has daredevilish behavior.
Episode 34

Loathe at First Sight/The Trouble With Jiggles

Kowalski's invents a love ray. Skipper orders the ray to be put in reverse. A courtroom flashback, Kowalski revives Jiggles in a whipped cream-eating version. The cubes multiply and are threatening to cover the earth.
Episode 35

Hair Apparent/Love Takes Flightless

The Commissioner's toupee blows off and sticks to Maurice. The baboons take him in because they think he's a baboon. Shelly gets stuck in cement and Rico is the only one who can saves her. Shelly swipes doll and it's accidentally hauled off in a truck.
Episode 36

Nighty Night Ninja/Siege the Day

Watching too many ninja movies has brainwashed Leonard the koala. During the day, as he sleeps, he terrorizes everyone by sleepfighting. Private is left to babysit four adorable ducklings as the rest of the gang tries to crash a monster truck rally.
Episode 37

The Most Dangerous Game Night/Street Smarts

Marlene plans a game night to help the zoo animals bond but it takes a terrible turn when the snacks run out.
Episode 38

Alienated/The Otter Woman

Lemmy the robot returns from Mars. Careless Alice over chlorinates the otter habitat and Marlene’s fur is bleached, captivating the attention of the other zoo animals.

