About this Show
The Parent Test
Hosts Ali Wentworth and parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown explore different parenting styles -- from helicopter to child-led -- by putting 12 families under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test and sharing the learnings. The families are put through various situations to foster conversations about how each unit operates, with the hosts moderating. These parents may have conflicting opinions on how to raise their families, but they all share the common goal of raising happy, healthy children.
Starring: Ali WentworthDr. Adolph Brown