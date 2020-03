The Outer Limits - Original

"There is nothing wrong with your television set. Do not attempt to adjust the picture. We are controlling transmission...." The Control Voice that began every episode implored the viewer to sit back and be taken on a great adventure of the mind...to the Outer Limits, and the show succeeded. While The Twilight Zone started with an amazing "what if" paranoid Cold-War tinged fantasy (usually with a huge plot twist at the end), The Outer Limits gave these types of stories a far-out sci-fi treatment. With an impressive list of '60s-era guest stars (and writers such as Harlan Ellison) and a cutting edge crew, the series is as fresh today as when it premiered, causing Stephen King to remark that The Outer Limits was "the best program of its type ever to run on television."