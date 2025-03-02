1 season available (2 episodes)

Conan O'Brien takes the stage to emcee the event as guests gather at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The 97th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, honors achievements in film, and is broadcast to more than 200 territories worldwide. Scheduled performers include Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, LISA of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and RAYE.

Conan O'Brien takes the stage to emcee the event as guests gather...More

Starring: Conan O'Brien

TV14Award Shows & EventsTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

Episodes

Adrien Brody Accepts the Oscar for Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Poehler Oscars 2025 Red Carpet Interview

Amy Poehler Presents the Oscars for Writing

ANORA Accepts the Oscar for Best Picture

ANORA Accepts the Oscar for Directing

ANORA Accepts the Oscar for Film Editing

ANORA Accepts the Oscar for Writing (Original Screenplay)

Ben Stiller Has Production Design Problems

THE BRUTALIST Accepts the Oscar for Cinematography

THE BRUTALIST Accepts the Oscar for Music (Original Score)

Conan O'Brien on Hosting The Oscars

Conan O'Brien Shows Off a New Way to Watch Movies

Conan O'Brien Welcomes the Oscars' International Audience

Conan O’Brien’s Oscars 2025 Opening Monologue

CONCLAVE Accepts the Oscar for Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Costume Design Plans Changed on Bowen Yang

DUNE: PART TWO Accepts the Oscar for Sound

DUNE: PART TWO Accepts the Oscar for Visual Effects

EMILIA PÉREZ Accepts the Oscar for Music (Original Song)

FLOW Accepts the Oscar for Animated Feature Film

Halle Berry Presents a Tribute to James Bond

I'M NOT A ROBOT Accepts the Oscar for Live Action Short Film

I'M STILL HERE Accepts the Oscar for International Feature Film

IN THE SHADOW OF THE CYPRESS Accepts the Oscar for Animated Short Film

June Squibb and Scarlett Johansson Present Makeup and Hairstyling

Kieran Culkin Accepts the Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role

Kieran Culkin Oscars 2025 Red Carpet Interview

Mikey Madison Accepts the Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role

NO OTHER LAND Accepts the Oscar for Documentary Feature Film

THE ONLY GIRL IN THE ORCHESTRA Accepts the Oscar for Documentary Short Film

The Oscars Audience Thanks Los Angeles First Responders

The Oscars Love L.A.

The Oscars | Live Tonight at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu

THE SUBSTANCE Accepts the Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling

Timothée Chalamet Oscars 2025 Red Carpet Interview

Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey Introduce a Tribute to Quincy Jones

WICKED Accepts the Oscar for Costume Design

WICKED Accepts the Oscar for Production Design

Zoe Saldaña Accepts the Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role

About this Show

