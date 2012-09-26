1 season available (21 episodes)

The Neighbors

Marty Weaver buys a new home, only to discover, to his wife’s horror that the neighbors are aliens masquerading as suburbanites. From Dan Fogelman ("This Is Us," the writer of Cars, and Tangled) comes this comedy about close encounters of the 3rd kind, in New Jersey.more

Marty Weaver buys a new home, only to discover, to his wife’s hor...More

Starring: Jami GertzLenny VenitoSimon Templeman

TVPGFamilyComedySitcomAliensTV Series2012
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $6.99/month.

New subscribers only. 

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Larry's Pregnant

Larry Makes His Family Leave Earth

Dick's Salon for Higher Thought

Larry and Abby's Vacation Fears

Jackie and Larry Try Role-Playing

The Neighbors Go Bollywood

An Interpretive Dance With Gravity

Oscar Party, Bird-Kersee Style

Larry Spies On Jackie at Work

What Marty Hates About Debbie

Debbie Speaks Too Soon

Larry's Hidden Talent

Preview: High School Reunion

Larry and Jackie's Panic Room

The Pleasure of Being Mugged

Larry's Vengeful Christmas

Jackie's Favorite Place On Earth

Larry's Job Interviews

Jackie and Larry Teach Sitcom Theory

Thanksgiving

Marty's New Shopping List

Larry Hones Debbie's Shark Tank Pitch

Larry Tries to Become a Shark

Reggie and Amber's Good Date

Decorating for Challoweenukah

Dick's Plan to Get Marty in Shape

Jackie and Debbie Start a Band

The Bird-Kersees Go British

Debbie and Jackie: Dreamers

Larry Starts Prepping for April Fools

Max and Abby Grow up Fast

Amber's 14th Face

Jackie Navigates the Lasers

Kissing Preview

George Takei and Mark Hamill!

The Neighbors On the Record

Larry Bird's Oscar Mash-up

Opening Act

Grocery Store

The Zabvronians Learn About Death

Presents

Meet the Parents

Love Is in the Air

It Was the Puppet

You Seem Quite Harmless

The Neighbors Are Back in Action!

The Weavers Wanted a Change!

The Neighbors

About this Show

The Neighbors

Marty Weaver buys a new home, only to discover, to his wife’s horror that the neighbors are aliens masquerading as suburbanites. From Dan Fogelman ("This Is Us," the writer of Cars, and Tangled) comes this comedy about close encounters of the 3rd kind, in New Jersey.

Starring: Jami GertzLenny VenitoSimon TemplemanToks OlagundoyeClara Mamet

TVPGFamilyComedySitcomAliensTV Series2012
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

I Love Lucy
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1951)
The Wonder Years
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (1988)
The Lucy Show
TVG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1967)
The Wonder Years
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
The Brady Bunch
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1969)
Scrubs
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Black-ish
TVPG • Comedy, Black Stories • TV Series (2014)
Modern Family
TV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
My Wife and Kids
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2001)
Fresh off the Boat
TVPG • Comedy, Family • TV Series (2015)
The Kids Are Alright
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2018)
The Goldbergs
TVPG • Comedy, Family • TV Series (2013)
Malcolm in the Middle
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
Dharma & Greg
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1997)
Blossom
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1991)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
MOST POPULAR
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu + Live TV
7 DAY FREE TRIAL
Price after free trial
$6.99/mo
$12.99/mo
$64.99/mo^
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable requiredLive TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
*For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
^Price will increase to $69.99/month on 12/21/2021

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Enhanced Cloud DVREnhanced Cloud DVR
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-onEspañol Add-on
Español Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.