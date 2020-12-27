The Masked DancerThe Masked Dancer

TVPG Reality Lifestyle & Culture TV Series • 2020

Hosted by comic Craig Robinson, with panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale

Hosted by comic Craig Robinson, with panelists Ken Jeong, Paula A...More

Find titles like The Masked Dancer

ExtrasDetails

Cotton Candy Performs "Glitter In The Air" By P!nk from "Premiere - Everybody Mask Now!"

First Look: A Show The World Needs Right Now

Teaser: One Of The Biggest Celebrity Guessing Games

Teaser: Step Into The Biggest Dance Competition On TV

About this Show

The Masked Dancer

Hosted by comic Craig Robinson, with panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale, "The Masked Dancer" is a top-secret dance competition in which celebrities shake their tail feathers while covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities are joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers as they perform a series of dances together, spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. When it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit. Each week, a series of clues is sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are behind the masks.

Judges: Ken JeongPaula AbdulBrian Austin GreenAshley Tisdale

Host: Craig Robinson

TVPGRealityLifestyle & CultureTV Series • 2020
  • hd
