The Masked Dancer

Hosted by comic Craig Robinson, with panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale, "The Masked Dancer" is a top-secret dance competition in which celebrities shake their tail feathers while covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities are joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers as they perform a series of dances together, spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. When it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit. Each week, a series of clues is sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are behind the masks.