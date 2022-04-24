About this Show
The Man Who Fell to Earth
An alien (Chiwetel Ejiofor) crashes deep into the oilfields of New Mexico with a mission: he must find the brilliant scientist Justin Falls (Naomie Harris), the one woman on earth who can help save his species. Even as he struggles to adapt to our world and to become more ?human,? her faith in humanity couldn?t be lower. An unlikely duo, together they discover that in order to save his world, they must first save ours. An inspired continuation of the novel by Walter Tevis and the iconic 1976 film starring David Bowie.
Starring: Chiwetel EjioforNaomie HarrisJimmi SimpsonRob DelaneySonya Cassidy