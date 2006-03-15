2 seasons available

The Loop

TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series • 2006

As we reach our early 20s and face the daunting challenges of real life, there are those who choose to embark on a career path and those who'd rather ...more

As we reach our early 20s and face the daunting challenges of real life, there are those who choose to embark on a career path and those who'd rather ...more

Episodes
Season12
Episode 1

Windows

Russ wants to secure a new route to the hot party destination of Reykjavík, Iceland, for TransAlliance Airlines.
Episode 2

The Phantom

Russ totals Sam's car in the company parking garage and rushes to cover up his crime and ease his guilt by lending Sam his motorcycle and sending him on a first-class business trip to Hawaii.
Episode 3

Yeah, Presents

Russ's employees know he doesn't mean it when he tells everyone not to give him gifts for his birthday. They scramble to get him the most expensive and elaborate gifts they can find.
Episode 4

CSI: Donut Idol Bowl

When Russ wants to attract more families to TransAlliance Airlines, he asks his team to create a fun and original icon for the kids.
Episode 5

The Dutch

When Sam is invited to a business lunch with Russ and all of his friends from the other airlines - including Russ' nemesis "The Dutch" - he finally feels like he's arrived.
Episode 6

Lady Business

Sam doesn't understand why Meryl is so angry at him for nominating her for a prestigious award that's only for female executives.
Episode 7

Stride

Russ has to take drastic measures to keep TransAlliance in the black and asks his team to take on a corporate sponsor. When Sam is assigned the task, he initially resists because he feels they are selling out.
Episode 8

Crazy Goat

When Russ' dearest friend Crazy Goat dies, Russ asks his staff to come up with crazy ways to make the company money just like Crazy Goat would.
Episode 9

Fatty

After Sam's meeting with the American Association of Plus-Sized Adults goes terribly wrong, he is forced wear a fat suit on a Trans-Alliance flight to understand their plight.
Episode 10

The Stranger

Sam has to let Meryl down easy after Russ' good friend Ralph, a legend in the airline industry, offers to help him on a new project. When the project ends up becoming a circus, Sam begs Meryl to take him back, but she's not one to forgive that easily.

