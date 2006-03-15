The Loop

As we reach our early 20s and face the daunting challenges of real life, there are those who choose to embark on a career path and those who'd rather goof off with pals. And then, every so often, there's someone who sets out to do both. Set in Chicago, The Loop is the story of Sam (Bret Harrison), the youngest executive at the corporate headquarters of a major airline, and the first of his friends to get a real job. He must find a way to straddle his serious career and the serious social demands of his three roommates: Sully (Eric Christian Olsen), is Sam's older and rowdier brother, whose casual attempts to hold down a series of odd jobs are eclipsed by his attempts to land women. Roommate Piper (Amanda Loncar) is a medical student, Sam's college pal and -- unbeknownst to her -- his longtime crush. And roommate Lizzy (Sarah Mason), who tends bar at their local hangout, is oblivious to the fact that everything always goes her way because she's so smoking hot. As Sam strives to meet the relentless demands of his boss Russ (Philip Baker Hall), dodge the nonstop advances of his colleague Meryl (Mimi Rogers), manage his overqualified and somewhat bitter secretary Darcy (Joy Osmanski), and turn his best-friendship with Piper into romance, he is, by turns, ambitious, exhausted and inspired. Moreover, he is a hero for everyone who has ever tried to work hard and play hard at the same time.