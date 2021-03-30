1 season available (1 episode)

The Last Cruise

TV14Documentaries • Award Shows & Events • TV Series2021

Chronicles the first outbreak of the coronavirus outside China on the Diamond Princes...more

Chronicles the first outbreak of the coronavirus outside China on...More

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesExtrasDetails
SeasonOther

The Last Cruise

​A look at the events aboard the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise that was the center of the first big COVID-19 outbreak outside of Wuhan.

The Last Cruise: Trailer

About this Show

The Last Cruise

Chronicles the first outbreak of the coronavirus outside China on the Diamond Princess cruise liner.

TV14DocumentariesAward Shows & EventsTV Series2021
  • hd

You May Also Like

The Cost Of Winning
TV14 • Documentaries, Football • TV Series (2020)
Behind Closed Doors: The Talwars
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The Day Sports Stood Still
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)
The Investigation
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Years and Years
TVMA • Drama, British • TV Series (2019)
Q: Into the Storm
TVMA • Documentaries, Political • TV Series (2021)
Who Killed Garrett Phillips?
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Fake Famous
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)
Axios
TV14 • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2018)
Backstory
Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
30 Coins
TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2020)
The Gloaming
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
The Vow
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Alabama Snake
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Beartown
TV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2021)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on