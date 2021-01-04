About this Show
The Hustler
Follow five contestants as they collaborate to answer a series of trivia questions worth $10,000 each, with the goal of building a collective prize pot that increases with each correct answer. The catch? One of the five contestants, already knows the answers but must keep their identity a secret in order to have a shot at winning the grand prize.
Host: Craig Ferguson
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month