About this Show
The Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Join Mila and Morphle on a mystery-filled Halloween adventure! Jam packed with morphs, costumes, twists turns and spooky morphing fun. This 22-minute Halloween Special will be a kooky, spooky ride! We meet new Magic Pet Candyray who can turn anything or anyone into candy! We also meet Felipe at the farm, who joins our heroes on their crazy adventure in his corn maze. There's a race against time to decorate the Magic Pet Center in time for the Halloweenist House Contest, but with Orphle and the Bandits getting in their way...it won't be easy. Perhaps Candyray holds the key!