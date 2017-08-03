2 seasons available

Different guests visit the same remote cabin in a remote a small, mountain town. The ...more

Different guests visit the same remote cabin in a remote a small, mountain town.

EpisodesDetails
Season1 2
Episode 1

Finding Reality

A couple rents a beach house to work on their marriage, but the husband's obsession with virtual reality gets in the way and ultimately betrays him.
Episode 2

Under Cover

Rob and Shelley run an operation, staging situations to make sure people's drug-addicted loved ones hit rock bottom in a safe environment.
Episode 3

Counting Problems

Adam has cured himself of his counting compulsion and rents the beach house for a getaway with his family to show them how much he's improved.
Episode 4

Killer Party

Bodhi looks for Eddie, who has gone missing. A guest, Tim, returns to the Retreat to reminisce about his last visit, which included a raging party.
Episode 5

Two Steps Forward, One Step Back

Mike and his family hate spending time in a subpar vacation home and decide to try the Barefeet Retreat.
Episode 6

Invisible Son

Clem asks a stripper to pretend to be his girlfriend in order to convince his vacationing family that he is normal.
Episode 7

Tonight You Become a Man

Anne and Scott leave their son, Sam, alone so they can to attend the town's music festival. Nikki confesses her secret to Vivian.
Episode 8

Let Me Put You on a Brief Hold

Logan breaks his phone on vacation. In India, customer service representative, Vali, helps Logan although he's in a crisis of his own.
Episode 9

Everybody Loves Clark

Tommy surprises Nikki with a spontaneous wedding ceremony. Both are blithely oblivious to the fact that Vivian is kidnapping their child.
Episode 10

Someplace Other Than Here

Dave gets a visit from a Guardian Angel to review his sad married life's moments during his final day, while on vacation on The Guest Book.

About this Show

Different guests visit the same remote cabin in a remote a small, mountain town. The Guest Book is based on fictitious stories Greg Garcia had been writing in the guest books of various rental cabins in an effort to freak out the next renters. Garcia will write all 10 episodes and will executive produce the TV series, which centers on a small-town vacation home and its visitors. The house and cast of characters living in this mountain town remain ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼the same, with each episode featuring a different set of guests renting the house.

Starring: Kellie MartinCharlie RobinsonAloma WrightCarly JibsonLou Wilson

