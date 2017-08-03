2 seasons available (20 episodes)
Different guests visit the same remote cabin in a remote a small, mountain town. The Guest Book is based on fictitious stories Greg Garcia had been writing in the guest books of various rental cabins in an effort to freak out the next renters. Garcia will write all 10 episodes and will executive produce the TV series, which centers on a small-town vacation home and its visitors. The house and cast of characters living in this mountain town remain ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼the same, with each episode featuring a different set of guests renting the house.
