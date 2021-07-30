1 season available (12 episodes)

The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim

Na Woo Soo (Nam Da Reum) is the very picture of high school perfection: He comes from a wealthy family, is outstandingly handsome, is every teacher’s favorite student at Seoul’s most prestigious high school, and unfailingly tops the class with his sky-high grades. But his life is about to turn on its head: The student with the lowest grades in his class is found dead in what at first appears to have been a suicide, and a girl named Ga Doo Shim (Kim Sae Ron) transfers into his class. Ga Doo Shim longs to be a run-of-the-mill high schooler, but she is fated to become a mighty, evil spirit-chasing shaman. The only problem is she struggles to see spirits, both evil and benevolent. Her grandmother once told her that if she could survive being 18, she would be able to live a normal life. But the death of the bow with low grades soon turns out to have a supernatural link. And furthermore, she soon learns that Na Woo Soo has suddenly gained the ability to see spirits. Together, they realize, they have the power to fight back against the powers of evil, which are now threatening to overrun the school. But could their ghost-busting partnership one day blossom into romance? “The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim” is a 2021 South Korean drama series that was directed by Park Ho Jin.more

Na Woo Soo (Nam Da Reum) is the very picture of high school perfe...More

  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.
What's Included?
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim

Na Woo Soo (Nam Da Reum) is the very picture of high school perfection: He comes from a wealthy family, is outstandingly handsome, is every teacher’s favorite student at Seoul’s most prestigious high school, and unfailingly tops the class with his sky-high grades. But his life is about to turn on its head: The student with the lowest grades in his class is found dead in what at first appears to have been a suicide, and a girl named Ga Doo Shim (Kim Sae Ron) transfers into his class. Ga Doo Shim longs to be a run-of-the-mill high schooler, but she is fated to become a mighty, evil spirit-chasing shaman. The only problem is she struggles to see spirits, both evil and benevolent. Her grandmother once told her that if she could survive being 18, she would be able to live a normal life. But the death of the bow with low grades soon turns out to have a supernatural link. And furthermore, she soon learns that Na Woo Soo has suddenly gained the ability to see spirits. Together, they realize, they have the power to fight back against the powers of evil, which are now threatening to overrun the school. But could their ghost-busting partnership one day blossom into romance? “The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim” is a 2021 South Korean drama series that was directed by Park Ho Jin.

  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.