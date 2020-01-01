1 season available

The Gloaming

DramaMysteryTV Series2020

When an unidentified woman is found brutally murdered, Detective Molly McGee teams up...more

When an unidentified woman is found brutally murdered, Detective ...More

Episode 1

The Dying of the Light

When a woman is found brutally murdered, evidence links the murder to a 20-year-old unsolved crime. Detectives and old flames Molly McGee and Alex O'Connell reunite after a long absence.

About this Show

The Gloaming

When an unidentified woman is found brutally murdered, Detective Molly McGee teams up with fellow cop, Alex O'Connell, with whom she shares a tragic past, to solve the crime.

